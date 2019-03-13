FramesDirect Partners with Global Access to Expand Internationally

SALT LAKE CITY, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FramesDirect, an Austin-based retailer, is expanding internationally through a partnership with Global Access, a leading provider of international commerce technologies and global logistics solutions.

Using Global Access' Intelligent Global Network™, FramesDirect will be able to provide international customers with a seamless, fully-branded international shopping experience.

"International markets present retailers like FramesDirect with enormous opportunities to gain loyal customers and build their global brand," said Chris Boyle, Global Access Founder and President. "Our Intelligent Global Network, with guaranteed landed cost, customs clearance technology and international logistics network will enable FramesDirect to continue to expand its business around the world without compromising customer care."

Specifically, Global Access will provide FramesDirect with:

Duty and Tax Calculation in real-time at checkout on FramesDirect.com with a guaranteed landed cost

in real-time at checkout on FramesDirect.com with a guaranteed landed cost Access to Global Access' international logistics network , including customs clearance and 'final-mile' package delivery

, including Real-time package tracking via FramesDirect's order number

via FramesDirect's order number Harmonization Codes for FramesDirect's entire product catalog

"Superior customer service is the cornerstone of our business, and Global Access will enable us to provide that same high-level of service everywhere in the world," said Brad Berbette, CEO of FramesDirect.

About FramesDirect

Founded in 1996 by two Houston optometrists, Austin-based FramesDirect.com was one of the first online retailers of eyewear. The company has grown to provide the largest selection of designer eyewear anywhere, serving more than 1 million customers in more than 140 countries.

About Global Access

Founded in 2002, Global Access has shipped more than $1 billion in gross merchandise value to more than 200 countries.

Over nearly 20 years, Global Access has built an Intelligent Global Network™ for direct sales and ecommerce clients that seamlessly reaches international distributors and customers. We provide a localized checkout and payment experience, guaranteed landed cost, automated customs clearance and fully trackable final mile delivery. Our Intelligent Global Network™ takes what used to be complex cross-border challenges and transforms them into opportunities for our clients to gain loyal customers and build a growing global brand.

Contact: Connie Spencer-Adams

801-420-9221

