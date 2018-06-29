Framework® and EarnUp Transform Homeownership with New Technology

"We are excited to align our two mission-driven organizations to help everyday Americans build wealth through homeownership," said Danielle Samalin, CEO of Framework. "Framework's mission is to increase access to affordable homeownership, especially for first-time and first-generation homebuyers. Many people are shut out from financial opportunities that can have a lasting impact for generations due to disparate access to knowledge, tools, and resources that make homeownership a reality. This partnership with EarnUp will support homeowners as they navigate this critical financial decision making, so they can do so with confidence."

Framework is the housing industry's leading provider of online homeownership education, offered and accepted by more than 200 industry partners nationwide, including national lenders and Federal Home Loan Banks. Over 300,000 homebuyers from all 50 states have used Framework's existing platform since its launch in 2012.

EarnUp is a mission-driven financial technology platform that offers a convenient and customer-centric loan payments platform to help the over 200 million indebted Americans better manage their loans and get out of debt faster. EarnUp currently manages over $1,000,000,000 in loans for consumers nationally.

Under the new partnership, Framework customers are provided an integrated technology experience including access to EarnUp's application that improves budgeting for mortgage and loan payments by withdrawing necessary funds when income is received. EarnUp makes automated payments of multiple debts in one central place, reducing missed payments and late fees while providing automated personalized financial education recommendations for getting out of debt faster.

"We are a customer-driven platform, and we have heard from many of our customers that they would like Framework to support them as homeowners as they manage their mortgage payments, especially combined with other debt," said Samalin. "This partnership has the potential to extend its benefits beyond just our customers as it strengthens smart homeownership, lowering delinquency rates and increasing housing stability nationwide."

"The high rate of mortgage delinquency and default is forcing too many low-income families out of their homes and does long-term damage to their financial health," said Amon Anderson, Director of Acumen America. "Integrating EarnUp's technology into Framework's homebuyer education product has the potential to transform the ability of low-income Americans to successfully participate in the homeowner market and climb the ladder to financial health."

"Homeownership education combined with technology works," said EarnUp Co-Founder and CEO, Matthew Cooper. "This innovative partnership opens doors to people formerly left out of the wealth-building process of owning a home using our tools and resources. By using EarnUp's platform, we can strengthen the consumer's ability to make payments on time, avoid foreclosure, and build financial resilience."

If you are a current or prospective homeowner interested in taking advantage of this new partnership you can learn more by calling EarnUp at 1-888-228-0341 (Monday-Friday 9AM-6PM Central Time).

About Framework

Framework is a social enterprise consumer technology platform that is leveling the playing field for homeowners nationwide. Framework's mission is to create a new norm in homeownership, where buyers and owners are informed and empowered to make financial decisions with confidence, not anxiety. Over 300,000 homeowners have already benefited from the Framework platform. Through innovative relationships with lenders, brokers, and a network of nonprofit partners, Framework is changing the landscape of homeownership, and changing lives in the process. Based in Portland, OR, Framework is owned by two nationally recognized housing industry nonprofits, the Housing Partnership Network and the Minnesota Homeownership center. For more information, visit www.frameworkhomeownership.org.

About EarnUp

EarnUp is a Forbes Fintech 50 winner offering a consumer-first platform that intelligently automates loan payments and identifies earning opportunities for the 200 million indebted Americans. EarnUp puts a few dollars aside for loans when consumers can afford it — then makes timely payments to help consumers get out of debt faster. Based in San Francisco, EarnUp is backed by prominent venture capital firms SignalFire, Blumberg Capital, Kapor Capital, Correlation Ventures, Camp One Ventures, and Fenway Summer Ventures, plus other leading angels and entrepreneurs. EarnUp is a winner of the prestigious Financial Solutions Lab, managed by the Center for Financial Services Innovation in partnership with JPMorgan Chase & Co. For more information, visit www.EarnUp.com, email hello@earnup.com, and follow on Twitter @EarnUp.

About Acumen

Acumen is changing the way the world tackles poverty by investing in companies, leaders and ideas. Acumen invests patient capital in businesses whose products and services are enabling the poor to transform their lives. Founded by Jacqueline Novogratz in 2001, Acumen has invested more than $114 million in 109 companies across Africa, Latin America, South Asia and the United States. Acumen is also developing a global community of emerging leaders with the knowledge, skills and determination to create a more inclusive world. In 2015, Acumen was named one of Fast Company's Top 10 Most Innovative Not-for-Profit Companies. Learn more at www.acumen.org.

