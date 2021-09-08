Framework Solutions Hires Michael Scalea as Executive Vice President
DANBURY, Conn., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Framework Solutions, a professional services company serving the life sciences and pharmaceutical industries, announced today the hiring of Michael Scalea as Executive Vice President. Scalea has over 20 years of senior management experience, and served most recently as a Principal at Capgemini America, Inc. Prior to that Scalea served as Director, Information Technology/Director, Sales Operations at Pfizer Inc. Scalea is a technology and innovation leader with deep expertise in leading high-performing teams to deliver transformational growth within Life Sciences. Scalea holds a B.S. In Computer Science from Seton Hall University and an MBA from Walden University.
Scalea will lead the company in the areas of new service and technology offerings. "I'm very excited to join Framework Solutions with a goal of expanding their offerings" said Scalea. "In the near term, the focus will be on building out our Managed Service capabilities and expanded consulting offerings. It's a natural transition to provide these additional services to our customers."
"We are thrilled about Michael Scalea joining the Frameworks team" said Joe Walsh, CEO of Framework Solutions. "Customers today are looking for one partner to provide end-to-end service. With our entry into Managed Services, our customers will have access to one provider delivering top of the line consulting, managed services, and outsourced business process services. In addition, with Michael's leadership we will continue our expansion into the greater commercial operations space of the industry".
About Framework Solutions:
Framework Solutions was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT. Frameworks partners with life sciences and pharmaceutical companies of all sizes, providing outsourced professional and consulting services. Frameworks leverages its expertise in the MLR/PRC space to help clients drive quality, efficiency, and compliance. For more information, please visit https://framesol.com.
In August Framework Solutions and Westview Capital (Boston, MA) announced a growth capital investment and strategic partnership aimed at expanding their growing customer base.
