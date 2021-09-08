Framework Solutions Hires Michael Scalea as Executive Vice President

DANBURY, Conn., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Framework Solutions, a professional services company serving the life sciences and pharmaceutical industries, announced today the hiring of Michael Scalea as Executive Vice President. Scalea has over 20 years of senior management experience, and served most recently as a Principal at Capgemini America, Inc. Prior to that Scalea served as Director, Information Technology/Director, Sales Operations at Pfizer Inc. Scalea is a technology and innovation leader with deep expertise in leading high-performing teams to deliver transformational growth within Life Sciences. Scalea holds a B.S. In Computer Science from Seton Hall University and an MBA from Walden University.

Scalea will lead the company in the areas of new service and technology offerings. "I'm very excited to join Framework Solutions with a goal of expanding their offerings" said Scalea. "In the near term, the focus will be on building out our Managed Service capabilities and expanded consulting offerings. It's a natural transition to provide these additional services to our customers."