Framing Our World: JELD-WEN Releases 2023 ESG Report

Key initiatives drive progress toward long-term ESG goals

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) today released its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. The report highlights the company's ESG initiatives and progress toward its 2050 sustainability goals during the 2023 reporting year.

"Our sustainability work touches all areas of our transformation efforts," said JELD-WEN CEO William J. Christensen. "We are working hard to improve our culture, drive better financial performance and, using our history of sustainability as a guide, building a blueprint for environmental stewardship across the company. Our ESG goals directly impact all three and I am proud of our efforts toward achieving our goals."

In 2022, JELD-WEN set four long-term ESG goals aimed at significantly reducing its operational environmental impact and supporting the reduction of consumer energy use.

Initiatives around the globe are advancing our sustainability goals:

Net zero greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1 and Scope 2)

Five facilities in Europe purchased 100% of their energy from renewable sources1.

Zero manufacturing waste to landfill

Our Pottsville, Pennsylvania , site reduced waste to landfill by 56% between June and December 2023 by finding pathways to recycle more material waste.

100% recycled or sustainably harvested materials

In Denmark , our Swedoor brand started a new recycling project to test the potential of reusing doors from public buildings – advancing circularity and keeping the doors out of the landfill.

100% global sourcing of sustainable or certified wood

35% of our global wood sourcing is sustainable or certified wood – a 24% improvement over the 2021 baseline2.

"Our commitment to sustainability is not just a goal; it's a promise we uphold with every action we take," said Farsad Fotouhi, vice president of global ESG. "By minimizing our environmental impact, we are fostering a world where prosperity and planetary wellbeing are harmonized."

The JELD-WEN ESG report aligns with ESG best practice reporting frameworks and industry standards such as the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), "Building Products & Furnishings," the Revised Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards (2021) and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

Read the full 2023 ESG report here.

1 Two facilities purchased grid electricity for the first two months of 2023.

2 2021 North America wood data is from four of our largest wood vendors. 2022 North America wood data includes an additional four wood vendors totaling to eight. 2023 North America wood data is from 11 of our largest wood vendors and several mill vendors.

