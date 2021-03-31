Fran Drescher's Cancer Schmancer Foundation and The Skinny Line Co-Founders/Co-Hosts of Hit Women's Radio Show on 77 WABC Talk Radio Form Powerful Partnership Dedicated to Helping Women Navigate Their Health and Well-Being

HARRISON, N.Y., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Skinny Line www.theskinnyline.com, a women-led organization which empowers all women to make healthy changes by giving them motivation to realize their full power and potential, announces a strategic partnership with Fran Drescher's Cancer Schmancer Foundation https://theskinnyline.com/cancer-schmancer/.

Best known as "Fran Fine" in the hit series The Nanny, Drescher founded the nonprofit Cancer Schmancer following her own triumph over cancer, turning her pain into purpose with a mission to educate people about a healthy, preventative lifestyle so that they wouldn't have to suffer through what she did. Like Fran says, "Let's not get sick in the first place. How's that for a cure?"

This powerful partnership unites two organizations whose shared goal is to transform and save lives, and to work together to create and promote communities of strength, hope and resilience, something which is needed now more than ever.

The Skinny Line alliance with Cancer Schmancer is multi-faceted and supports the lifesaving mission of Cancer Schmancer; educational videos, support of the Cancer Schmancer Master Class Health Summit, Online Edu-Series, Corona Care 4 You, and Cabaret Spectacular. The Skinny Line product will be featured on the Cancer Schmancer 'Shop Our Partners' page in the online store at www.cancerschmancer.org. 33% of all sales of The Skinny Line will go to support Cancer Schmancer.

"We are dedicated to improving and saving lives, and in Cancer Schmancer, we have found an organization whose passion for creating real, sustainable change amongst women is aligned perfectly with our own mission," says Julie Sagoskin, CEO and co-founder of The Skinny Line. "We are so proud to partner with the incredible team behind this nonprofit which has proven itself to be a pioneer in the health and wellness landscape when it comes to supporting women and their families in the biggest fight of their lives. Cancer Schmancer is focused on prevention by helping people to navigate their medical choices and of course, what they put in, on, and around their bodies - something we know all about at The Skinny Line."

"Keeping women healthy, safe and fit is at the forefront of everything we do," says nutrition expert and co-founder of The Skinny Line, Jacqui Justice. "We have entered this partnership with Cancer Schmancer in order to reach more women and their families and to begin to reverse the disturbing statistics of how many continue to be affected by cancer today."

As part of their efforts to help educate women on how they can best protect themselves from cancer and other diseases, The Skinny Line, which is on a mission to create a movement amongst strong women, has created its own radio platform which airs on WABC 77 TALK radio on Sundays from 3 -4 pm called "What The F Is Going On? Co-founders Julie, Lisa and Jacqui are the hosts of this inspiring and informative program which reaches tens of thousands of women each week, providing a wide range of support for women across the nation. Through research and expert interviews, the show provides hope, dignity, and a sense of renewed possibility for every woman to reach the apex of her personal health by learning about and committing to an entirely holistic eating regimen. Studies have shown that there is nothing more important when it comes to improving immunity and helping to safeguard your body against invading pathogens like the Covid-19 virus than a truly healthy, carcinogen-free diet.

"One of the best weapons we have in the battle against cancer is education - education on how to keep ourselves healthy, as well as the importance of early detection," adds fitness expert and co-host Lisa Avellino. "We can no longer be satisfied with just segmented discussions on our health, and ultimately, our lives. Rather, we must heighten the visibility of what we can do to learn more about prevention to ensure that not only women, but their entire support systems, as well as caregivers, governments, corporations, and organizations, participate in the discussions surrounding this deadly and pervasive health issue."

While this past year has been tragic for so many, it has highlighted the importance of staying on top of our health. This partnership has a shared goal to inspire women to take the steps they need to be the strong, unbreakable creatures that they are. And that first step is learning how to stay healthy.

About Cancer Shmancer

Cancer Schmancer is the only nonprofit that helps people connect the dots between their lifestyle and their health to prevent disease. Cancer Schmancer, in tandem with groups like The Skinny Line, can save lives by shifting the nation's focus from just searching for a cure to providing Prevention, Early Detection, and Policy Change. www.cancerschmancer.org

About The Skinny Line:

The Skinny Line, www.theskinnyline.com an all-natural line of spritzes, creams and supplements that are scientifically backed and made with safe FDA compliant carcinogen free ingredients. The program is designed to help you lose weight, build your immune system, and stay healthy. Unlike fad diets, The Skinny Line is created by women for women who want to safeguard their health and curb their appetite and achieve long-term results.

