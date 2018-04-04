Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management

"Fran has a longstanding relationship with Diamond Hill as a consultant and corporate board member; she shares our values and long-term philosophy," said Mr. Bingaman. "She will be instrumental to our firm's continued growth, with her role primarily focused on optimizing our investment team structure and succession planning, as well as coaching and development."

Prior to joining Diamond Hill, Ms. Skinner was a partner with AUM Partners, a leadership consulting firm specializing in the investment industry. Prior to that, she held various roles at Focus Consulting Group, Allstate Investments and Mellon Financial Services. Ms. Skinner earned her Masters of Business Administration with concentrations in finance and marketing from the University of Illinois at Chicago, has a bachelor's degree from St. Xavier University, holds the chartered financial analyst (CFA) designation, and is a certified public accountant (CPA). She has also served as a member of the Diamond Hill Investment Group board of directors since May 2010, but will not stand for reelection in 2018.

About Diamond Hill:

We are an independent investment management firm with significant employee ownership and $21.9 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2018. We provide services to institutions and individuals through mutual funds, institutional separate accounts, exchange traded funds, and private investment funds. Our strategies include long-only equity, alternative long-short equity, and fixed income.

We serve our clients by providing investment strategies that deliver lasting value through a shared commitment to our intrinsic value-based investment philosophy, long-term perspective, disciplined approach and alignment with our clients' interests. For more information visit www.diamond-hill.com.

Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc. is a subsidiary of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DHIL).

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fran-skinner-joins-executive-leadership-team-at-diamond-hill-capital-management-300624262.html

SOURCE Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.diamond-hill.com

