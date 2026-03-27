FranCamp 2026 Returns to New Jersey as a Premier Growth Intensive for Emerging Franchise Brands

Founder-focused franchise growth intensive to take place at The Mayfair House with exclusive sessions hosted at The Internicola Law Firm.

RED BANK, N.J., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FranCamp, the franchise industry's action-oriented growth bootcamp for emerging and scaling franchise brands, returns to New Jersey June 1–3, 2026, after a series of sold-out events. Hosted at The Mayfair House in Red Bank, the three-day intensive brings together founders and franchise leadership teams to work directly on the strategic decisions that define long-term growth.

Unlike traditional conferences, FranCamp is designed as an interactive franchise growth bootcamp where founders and leadership teams actively work on their business during the event. The program focuses on practical strategy, real-world execution, and peer collaboration rather than passive education.

The 2026 FranCamp agenda will confront the hard questions franchise leaders are now facing in an AI-driven economy:

Is your franchise sales story already obsolete?

Are brokers controlling your growth instead of you?

Is your brand narrative quietly killing conversions?

Has your digital strategy been rendered irrelevant overnight?

Each session is designed to help franchisors regain strategic control, modernize their growth infrastructure, and build franchise systems that can compete in a rapidly evolving marketplace.

Participants will engage in expert panels, founder hot seats, working sessions, and networking experiences designed to accelerate franchise system development.

"FranCamp exists because founders need more than theory. They need clarity, strategy, and execution," said Charles Internicola, co-founder of FranCamp and a nationally recognized franchise attorney and advisor. "Our goal is to help franchise leaders leave with tangible progress and a stronger growth roadmap."

Co-founder Nick Powills added, "The brands that grow successfully are the ones that align their story, systems, and sales process. FranCamp creates an environment where that alignment happens faster."

The New Jersey event will also feature:

Interactive workshops and working sessions with franchise growth experts

Peer collaboration with founders and emerging franchise leaders

Networking receptions and curated relationship-building opportunities

Exclusive insights from industry advisors and operators

FranCamp is designed for business owners exploring franchising, new franchisors preparing for growth, and emerging brands seeking stronger momentum and infrastructure.

Attendance is limited to maintain the event's interactive, implementation-focused environment.

Registration information and full agenda details are available at: https://www.francampgrowth.com/

About FranCamp FranCamp is a franchise growth intensive created for founders and leadership teams building franchise systems. Through live events, coaching, and strategic programming, FranCamp helps brands develop the structure, clarity, and momentum needed to scale successfully.

SOURCE The Internicola Law Firm