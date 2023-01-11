France aesthetic devices market size to increase by USD 237.05 million: Driven by the rise in awareness regarding aesthetic surgeries - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The aesthetic devices market in France by product, end-user and distribution channel - forecast and analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 10.22% and register an incremental growth of USD 237.05 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report

Company profiles

France Aesthetic Devices Market 2023-2027

The aesthetic devices market report in France includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

AbbVie Inc. - The company offers aesthetic devices under the subsidiary Allergan.

- The company offers aesthetic devices under the subsidiary Allergan. Alma Lasers GmbH - The company offers aesthetic devices such as Soprano Titanium, Soprano ICE Platinum, and Alma PrimeX.

- The company offers aesthetic devices such as Soprano Titanium, Soprano ICE Platinum, and Alma PrimeX. Candela Corp - The company offers aesthetic devices such as the SaltFacial.

- The company offers aesthetic devices such as the SaltFacial. Cutera Inc. - The company offers aesthetic devices such as Xeo, Excel HR, and Enlighten SR.

- The company offers aesthetic devices such as Xeo, Excel HR, and Enlighten SR. Cynosure LLC

Fotona d.o.o

Lumenis Be Ltd

Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA

Sciton Inc.

Venus Concept Inc.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as a rise in awareness regarding aesthetic surgeries, a growing number of private clinics and treatment options will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, the stringent regulation on aesthetic devices is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

Market Segmentation

Based on product, the market is segmented into energy-based aesthetic devices and non-energy-based aesthetic devices. The energy-based aesthetic devices segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

What are the Key Data Covered in this Aesthetic Devices Market Report In France ?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the aesthetic devices market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the aesthetic devices market size in France and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across France

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of aesthetic devices market vendors in France

Aesthetic Devices Market In France Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 119 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.22% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 237.05 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.23 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Alma Lasers GmbH, Candela Corp, Cutera Inc., Cynosure LLC, Fotona d.o.o, Lumenis Be Ltd, Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA, Sciton Inc., and Venus Concept Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 08: Parent market



Exhibit 09: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 11: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 12: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 13: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 14: Chart on France : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 15: Data Table on France : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Aesthetic devices market in France 2017 - 2021

2017 - 2021 Exhibit 16: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Aesthetic devices market in France 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 17: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 20: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 21: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 22: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 23: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 24: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 25: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 26: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 27: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 29: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Energy-based aesthetic devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 31: Chart on Energy-based aesthetic devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Energy-based aesthetic devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Chart on Energy-based aesthetic devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Energy-based aesthetic devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Non energy-based aesthetic devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 35: Chart on Non energy-based aesthetic devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Non energy-based aesthetic devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Chart on Non energy-based aesthetic devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Non energy-based aesthetic devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 39: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 40: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 42: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 44: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Dermatology clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Dermatology clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Dermatology clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Dermatology clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Dermatology clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

8.1 Market segments

Exhibit 57: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

8.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 59: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

8.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 61: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 65: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 69: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

9 Customer Landscape

9.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 71: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 72: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 73: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 74: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 75: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 76: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AbbVie Inc.

Exhibit 77: AbbVie Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 78: AbbVie Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 79: AbbVie Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 80: AbbVie Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Alma Lasers GmbH

Exhibit 81: Alma Lasers GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 82: Alma Lasers GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 83: Alma Lasers GmbH - Key offerings

12.5 Candela Corp

Exhibit 84: Candela Corp - Overview



Exhibit 85: Candela Corp - Product / Service



Exhibit 86: Candela Corp - Key offerings

12.6 Cutera Inc.

Exhibit 87: Cutera Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 88: Cutera Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 89: Cutera Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Cynosure LLC

Exhibit 90: Cynosure LLC - Overview



Exhibit 91: Cynosure LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 92: Cynosure LLC - Key offerings

12.8 Fotona d.o.o

Exhibit 93: Fotona d.o.o - Overview



Exhibit 94: Fotona d.o.o - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Fotona d.o.o - Key offerings

12.9 Lumenis Be Ltd

Exhibit 96: Lumenis Be Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 97: Lumenis Be Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Lumenis Be Ltd - Key offerings

12.10 Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA

Exhibit 99: Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 100: Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA - Key offerings

12.11 Sciton Inc.

Exhibit 102: Sciton Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Sciton Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Sciton Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Venus Concept Inc.

Exhibit 105: Venus Concept Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Venus Concept Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Venus Concept Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 108: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 109: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 110: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 111: Research methodology



Exhibit 112: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 113: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 114: List of abbreviations

