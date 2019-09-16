France Air Expo - Lyon, June 2020

LYON, France, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- France Air Expo will open its doors from June 4 to 6, 2020 at Eurexpo Lyon.

France Air Expo is the only general aviation exhibition in France and the second one in Europe.

France Air Expo

Each year it gathers more than 300 exhibitors, 15,000 pilots and 800 aircraft.

Most of the major aircraft manufacturers and equipment manufacturers, in general aviation, participate each year at the exhibition.

Cessna, Beechcraft, Embraer, Pilatus, Tecnam, Bell, Robinson, Bose, Garmin, Jeppesen, and many more showcase their products and services, as they meet buyers from all over Europe.

Organized in partnership with key institutions of general aviation like AOPA France and FFA (French Aeronautical Federation), France Air Expo brings together, in one place, the leading players in general aviation, offering customers in demand the latest industrial innovations.

The exhibition is primarily aimed at attracting owners, pilots, flying clubs, enthusiasts and professionals from the world of general aviation.

Many exhibitors, who exhibited in previous editions of France Air Expo, have confirmed their participation for 2020 by renewing their trust in this unique event.

With more than 50,000 pilots and 35,000 aircraft, France is the second country in the world in the general aviation sector, after the USA.

"France Air Expo is an event not to be missed. There is no other general aviation exhibition in France that offers as much for aviation professionals and enthusiasts. It provides the perfect networking opportunity for all those involved to find out more about the latest products, news and trends," said Didier Mary, the event organizer.

Eurexpo Lyon is one of the only exhibition centers in Europe linked to an international airport (Lyon Bron LFLY), which enables France Air Expo to welcome its exhibitors and over 100 aircraft on static display at an exhibiting space of more than 140,000 sqm. It is located 30 minutes from downtown Lyon, the world capital of gastronomy.

In 2020, new areas are scheduled with simulators and engines, along with many conferences.

The 14th Edition of France Air Expo - June 2020 – An event not to be missed!

www.franceairexpo.com

Contact Press: Samantha Chastang

Related Images

france-air-expo-static-display.jpg

France Air Expo Static Display

SOURCE France Air Expo

Related Links

http://www.franceairexpo.com

