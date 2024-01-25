France Alternative Lending Market Sees Robust Growth Amidst Rising Adoption - Forecasts to 2027

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "France Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Alternative Lending Market Size, By End User, By Finance Model, By Payment Instrument, By Loan Type and Demographics - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The alternative lending sector in France is undergoing a significant transformation, highlighted by a robust annual growth projection of 17.4% to reach a market size of US$ 5.67 billion in 2023. This burgeoning field, characterized by innovative lending models outside traditional banking, is forecasted for steady expansion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% anticipated from 2023 to 2027.

In a landscape fueled by digital innovation, the alternative lending market in France has become a hub for progressive financial solutions catering to a diverse range of user needs. The newly released databook, comprising over 75 key performance indicators (KPIs), offers a comprehensive examination of the market dynamics, user demographics, and the intricacies of financing models and payment instruments within this sector.

This thorough analysis encapsulates the market's transition, rooted in an in-depth exploration of end-user segments, with a focus on business and consumer lending paradigms. Amidst evolving consumer attitudes and shifting economic conditions, the databook provides a nuanced look at the emerging business and investment opportunities within the French alternative lending arena.

Key Inclusions in the Databook:

An extensive assessment of France's economic indicators including GDP, population data, and unemployment rates, to lay the foundation for a strategic market appraisal.

economic indicators including GDP, population data, and unemployment rates, to lay the foundation for a strategic market appraisal. Insightful market size and forecasts, dissecting transaction values, volumes, and average transaction values.

Strategic insights into a myriad of financial models like peer-to-peer (P2P) lending, balance sheet lending, invoice trading, and various forms of crowdfunding.

Analytical deep dive into payment instruments' impact on transaction dynamics, covering a spectrum from cash to e-money.

Advanced segmentation analysis by loan types, ranging from personal and payroll advance loans in the B2C sector to business-oriented lines of credit and merchant cash advances in the B2B space.

Detailed user demographics and behavior analyses segmented by age, income level, and gender.

The report illuminates the strategic importance of alternative lending models and their influence on the financial ecosystem. Stakeholders, investors, and policymakers are provided with vital information to align their operations with market trends and consumer demands.

The French alternative lending market's expansion indicates a significant shift in financial service consumption patterns, emphasising why market participants need to remain agile and informed. The databook's findings not only chart the current landscape but also project the trajectory of alternative lending's evolution, sketching out the contours of tomorrow's lending ecosystem.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mv6npr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets