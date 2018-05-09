France and Global Automatic Data Capture Market 2016-2018 & 2025: France's Market is Expected to Reach $961 Million

France's market is expected to grow US$ 961.1 Million by 2025 from US$ 576.6 million in 2016

Currently, the vendors operating in the automated data capture industry face immense competition in both scanner hardware as well as barcode printer market. This has resulted in vendors to adopt non-traditional approaches for maintaining and increasing their market share along with generating higher share value.

Recently, emerging and existing market players have introduced several initiatives regarding distribution channel for the enhancement of their client base and to attract new customers. Some of these initiatives include venture funds and extensive ISV partner programs for instance, recently, Honeywell introduced Honeywell Ventures' US$ 100 Mn fund. Further, Zebra Technologies extended its Zebra Ventures through Enterprise Asset Intelligence (EAI).

The France market for ADC exhibit mediocre growth in near future. Some of the major driving factors contributing to the market growth includes need for a cost effective and error-free solution for data entry purposes, booming e-commerce industry in Europe, and increasing usage of RFID tools in the healthcare sector. However, performance concerns of software on account of third party outsourcing and complications pertaining to the end-user requirements and fluctuations in the software pricing are the factors hindering the market growth.

France ADC market by end-user is segmented into retail, transportation & logistics, education & IT, automotive, healthcare, and food & beverage among others. The retail sector is expected to dominate the market for France ADC. For the efficient operation of the retail industry, a proper balance between the demand and supply is necessary.

Cost of holding inventory, life cycle of the product, consumer behavior factors can be properly analyzed and evaluated to be implemented into operations and reap the benefits in the form of cost savings. The data capture at each and every node of operation in the retail sector enables these end-users to have a complete visibility of the product being processed through various stages, streamline workflows in different areas.

The report covers France ADC market analysis, and also includes overall global market for ADC as one of the chapters which has been further broken down by key countries such as U.S, U.K, China, Germany and South Korea.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Tables & Figures



2 Introduction

2.1 Scope of the Study



3 Key Takeaways

4 Automatic Data Capture Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Segmentation

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3.1. Original Equipment Manufacturers

4.3.2. Software Developers

4.3.3. System Integrators

4.3.4. Infrastructure Vendors (IVs)

4.3.5. Distributors



5 France Automatic Data Capture Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1. Need for a cost effective and error-free solution for data entry purposes

5.1.2. Booming e-commerce industry in Europe

5.1.3. Increasing usage of RFID tools in the healthcare sector

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1. Complications pertaining to the end-user requirements and fluctuations in the software pricing

5.2.2. Performance concerns of software on account of third party outsourcing

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1. Introduction of IoT and Industry 4.0

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1. Convergence of wearable devices with Artificial Intelligence

5.4.2. Increased Pharmaceutical Regulations

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6 Automatic Data Capture Market - France

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 France ADC Market Forecast and Analysis



7 France Automatic Data Capture Market Analysis - By Component

7.1 Overview

7.2 Hardware

7.3 Software

7.4 Services



8 France Automatic Data Capture Market Analysis - By Technology

8.1 Overview

8.2 Optical Character Recognition (OCR) Market

8.3 Optical Marks Recognition (OMR) & Document Layer Recognition (DLR)

8.4 Bar Codes Recognition (BCR)

8.5 RFID



9 France Automatic Data Capture Market Analysis - By End-user

9.1 Overview

9.2 Retail

9.3 Transportation and Logistics

9.4 Education & IT

9.5 Automotive

9.6 Healthcare

9.7 Food & Beverage

9.8 Others (Manufacturing, Utility, Security & Access, Aerospace & Defense)



10 Global Automatic Data Capture Market -Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 - Country



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Product Mapping

11.2 Market Positioning - Top 5Players Ranking

11.3 List of RFID Players



12 Automatic Data Capture (ADC) Market -Global Market Analysis

12.1 Global Automatic Data Capture Market Overview

12.2 Global Automatic Data Capture Market Forecast and Analysis



13 Automatic Data Capture Market - Key Company Profiles



Bluebird, Inc.

CIPHERLAB Co., Ltd.

Denso Wave Inc.

Eutronix S.A.

Ingram Micro Inc.(HNA Group)

SATO Holdings Corporation

ScanSource, Inc.

SICK AG

TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd.

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Cognex Corporation

Datalogic S.p.A

Toshiba International Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Microscan Systems, Inc. (Omron Corporation)

14 Automatic Data Capture Market - Additional Company Profiles



ABBYY

Avery Dennison Corporation

BlueStar, Inc.

Casio Computer Co. Ltd.

Eurotech S.p.A

M3 Mobile

MJM Data

Mobiwire

NCR Corporation

Newland Payment Technology Co., Ltd.

JiangSu SEUIC Technology Company Co., Ltd.

Shandong New Beiyang Information Technology Co., Ltd.

SOLVO Group

The Flesh Company

The Numina Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/93xzv4/france_and_global?w=5





