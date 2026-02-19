France Becomes Prosecco DOC's Third-Largest Market Worldwide

Export gains and consumer research underscore Prosecco DOC's distinct identity and growing momentum, even in one of the world's most historic sparkling wine markets.

TREVISO, Italy, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- France, historically synonymous with Champagne and home to one of the world's most established sparkling wine traditions, is now the third-largest market globally for Prosecco DOC. In a country long defined by its own sparkling wine heritage, consumers are increasingly choosing Prosecco DOC - a development that reflects not only expanding international distribution, but also a clear recognition of the wine's distinctive organoleptic profile and identity.

This milestone reflects Prosecco DOC broader global momentum. In 2025, production reached 667 million bottles (+1.1% vs. 2024), with over 82% exported to more than 160 countries across five continents, underscoring the category's sustained international relevance and resilience across mature and emerging markets alike.

France's position as Prosecco DOC's third-largest market may initially seem unexpected, given the strength and prestige of the country's domestic sparkling wine tradition. Yet export performance and recent consumer research suggest that Prosecco DOC has increasingly found its own space in France, not in direct comparison with France's iconic sparkling wines, but as a complementary choice defined by a distinct identity, flavour profile and occasions of consumption.

According to the Prosecco DOC Consortium, exports to France reached 43 mln bottles in the first 10 months of 2025, up 21% in volume and 18% in value compared to the same period in 2024 (35 mln bottles). Versus 2019, exports show sustained long-term growth: in 2024 they totalled 43 mln bottles, up 119% in volume and 125% in value compared to 2019 (19 mln bottles).

*Consumer data further supports this positioning. A recent survey shows that 76% of the French population aged 18–65 is aware of Prosecco. Among those who consume it, taste is the primary driver of choice, cited by 49% of respondents, followed by its association with trend and modern lifestyle (16%). Only 7% indicate that advertising or communication influences their decision, suggesting that product characteristics remain central to its appeal. The research also highlights versatility as a key factor, particularly its suitability for cocktails, as well as its role in everyday consumption occasions, with 69% of users primarily enjoying Prosecco at home and 31% consuming it away from home.

Prosecco DOC has evolved from a wine of convivial moments into a key player in contemporary mixology. In France, recent consumer research supports this shift: *53% of Prosecco DOC consumption in restaurants and wine bars is used in wine cocktails, underscoring how naturally these bubbles fit modern, bar-led serves and aperitivo-style occasions.

"Recent consumer research confirms that the international success of Prosecco DOC is rooted in an intrinsic value recognized even by the most demanding palates," said Giancarlo Guidolin, President of the Prosecco DOC Consortium. "With deep respect for France's prestigious sparkling-wine tradition and Champagne, this result shows how Prosecco DOC has found a complementary place, appreciated for its distinctive identity - a fresh, immediate and delicately aromatic expression that embodies a modern and refined lifestyle."

As Prosecco DOC continues to expand across key international markets, France's rise to third position illustrates how the Denomination has secured space not through substitution, but through differentiation. In both established and developing sparkling wine markets, its growth trajectory reflects sustained consumer demand for accessible quality, versatility and stylistic clarity.

