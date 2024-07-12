TORONTO, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Riva Walia, Founding Managing Director, France-Canada Chamber of Commerce (FCCCO) along with Her Worship Olivia Chow, Mayor of Toronto, Bertrand Pous, Consul General - France in Toronto, the Honourable Natalia Kusendova-Bashta, Minister of Long-Term Care, Government of Ontario and their member companies joined David Clarke, Head of Government Affairs,TMX Group, to mark Bastille Day and open the market.

France-Canada Chamber of Commerce Opens the Market Friday, July 12, 2024

FCCCO is a prestigious non-profit organization under the aegis of Ambassador of France to Canada, Embassy of France, and Chambre de Commerce et d'industrie (CCI) France International. Working hand in hand with the French and Canadian government, they support growth of bilateral trade and commerce between France and Canada contributing towards trade of more than $10 Billion each year.

CNW sponsored announcement. To learn more visit www.newswire.ca.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange