France-Canada Chamber of Commerce Opens the Market

News provided by

Toronto Stock Exchange

Jul 12, 2024, 10:53 ET

TORONTO, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Riva Walia, Founding Managing Director, France-Canada Chamber of Commerce (FCCCO) along with Her Worship Olivia Chow, Mayor of Toronto, Bertrand Pous, Consul General - France in Toronto, the Honourable Natalia Kusendova-Bashta, Minister of Long-Term Care, Government of Ontario and their member companies joined David Clarke, Head of Government Affairs,TMX Group, to mark Bastille Day and open the market.

Continue Reading
France-Canada Chamber of Commerce Opens the Market Friday, July 12, 2024
France-Canada Chamber of Commerce Opens the Market Friday, July 12, 2024

FCCCO is a prestigious non-profit organization under the aegis of Ambassador of France to Canada, Embassy of France, and Chambre de Commerce et d'industrie (CCI) France International. Working hand in hand with the French and Canadian government, they support growth of bilateral trade and commerce between France and Canada contributing towards trade of more than $10 Billion each year.

CNW sponsored announcement. To learn more visit www.newswire.ca.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

Also from this source

TMX Group's Team Impact Closes the Market in Support of Discovery House

TMX Group's Team Impact Closes the Market in Support of Discovery House

TORONTO, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Leslie Hill, Executive Director, Discovery House, together with their colleagues, joined the Calgary regional...
Guardian Capital Group Opens the Market

Guardian Capital Group Opens the Market

TORONTO, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - George Mavroudis, CEO and President, Guardian Capital Group (TSX: GCG) and his team joined Graham MacKenzie,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Economic News, Trends, Analysis

News Releases in Similar Topics