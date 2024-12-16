France chooses Eviden to secure Cooperative, Intelligent Transport Systems (C-ITS)

IDnomic C-ITS Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) to play a key role in securing the information shared between French connected road infrastructure and road users

PARIS, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eviden, the Atos Group business leading in digital, cloud, big data and security announces today that it has been awarded the national C-ITS PKI contract by France's Department for Transport Infrastructure and Mobility Services (DGITM), which operates under the Ministry of Partnership with Territories and Decentralization (MPTD). Under this four-year contract, which includes two optional years extensions, Eviden will deploy its IDnomic C-ITS PKI solution to support secure and interoperable communication across all C-ITS in France. The nationwide deployment is slated for 2025.

France, one of the leading countries in C-ITS, has chosen to acquire its own national C-ITS PKI in accordance with the European technical and security policy frameworks. C-ITS introduces inter-vehicular communications, and communications between road infrastructures, vehicles, and other road users. By enabling the anticipation of road events that may occur out of vehicles' sight, C-ITS provide new services that avoid accidents, reduce fatalities, improve mobility efficiency, and make the traffic more environmentally friendly.

The interoperability between all systems is guaranteed by a set of European standards and harmonization rules. Public entities like Gendarmerie, National Police or Firefighters, and road infrastructure operators – French State, Departments, Cities or private highway concessionaries — will or are already deploying communication stations along the infrastructure and in their vehicles. Eviden's IDnomic C-ITS PKI will be crucial to ensure the security and privacy of their communication and to bring the digital trust required to operate such sensitive services. It will guarantee European-wide interoperability with all C-ITS solution providers compliant with equivalent security framework.

Simon Ulmer, Group VP, Head of Digital ID at Eviden, Atos Group said: "This selection by the French government to supply and operate the new national "PKI C-ITS FR" further demonstrates Eviden's leadership in C-ITS security. This collaboration underscores the excellence of our solutions. We are honored by the ministry's trust and excited to continue advancing the French C-ITS ecosystem towards safer, smarter, and greener mobility."

