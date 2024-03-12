France Consumer Lifestyles 2024: Analysis of Future Demographic and Lifestyle Changes

12 Mar, 2024, 18:15 ET
DUBLIN, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "France in 2040: The Future Demographic" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The population increase in France from 2021 to 2040 will be driven by rising life expectancy and positive net migration. Ageing will be a central theme shaping demographics
The France in 2040: The Future Demographic report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation's lifestyle choices.
Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
The report includes:
- Snapshot of the population
- Analysis of changing population structures
- A look at the diversity of the population
- Breakdown of the biggest cities by population size
- Vital statistics
- Historic and forecast data
The report answers:
- What is the population size?
- Is the population ageing?
- How diverse is the population?
- What are the levels of urbanisation?
- How is the population set to change over time?
- What is the overall health of the population?
- Do we need to broaden our consumer base?
- Will our target market continue to grow?
- Are there opportunities to explore untapped potential?
Key Topics Covered:
- Key Findings
- Summary
- France and the World in 2040
- Population Past, Present and Future
- Ageing
- Men and Women
- Marriage and Divorce
- Births and Fertility
- Life Expectancy and Deaths
- Health
- Migration
- Diversity
- Urbanisation
- Population Segmentation
