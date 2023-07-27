France Data Center Market Investment Analysis 2023-2028 Featuring Key DC Investors - CyrusOne, Data4, Digital Realty, DTiX, Euclyde Data Centers, Equinix, & Telehouse

News provided by

Research and Markets

27 Jul, 2023, 11:00 ET

DUBLIN, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "France Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The France data center market is on a trajectory of significant growth, with expectations to reach a value of $4.06 billion by 2028, displaying a commendable CAGR of 4.66% from its 2022 value of $3.09 billion

This report delves into the thriving landscape of the France data center industry, comprehensively analyzing the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in various infrastructure segments such as IT, electrical, mechanical, and general construction, as well as tier standards.

The market's success is driven by the government's proactive initiatives, propelling digitalization, AI/ML technologies, and big data solutions, positioning France at the forefront of technological advancement and innovation. Moreover, France's commitment to renewable energy sources sets it apart from other Western European countries, boasting a rich abundance of hydroelectricity, nuclear power, wind energy, and solar photovoltaic power.

This dedication to sustainability aligns with the global push for a greener future and further enhances France's appeal as a data center hub. Among the key investment destinations, Paris, the capital city, has emerged as the primary hub within the FLAP market (Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, and Paris), leveraging its strategic location and well-established infrastructure.

This makes Paris an attractive choice for data center development. Notable investors in the France data center market include CyrusOne, Data4, Digital Realty, DTiX, Euclyde Data Centers, Equinix, Orange Business Services, Thesee DataCenter, and Telehouse, with new entrants like Stratosfair, Cloud HQ, Nation Data Center (NDC), and Titan Datacenters fueling dynamic growth in the sector.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

  • Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and France colocation market revenue.
  • An assessment of the data center investment in France by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
  • Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across states in the country.
  • A detailed study of the existing France data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.
  • Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in France
  • Facilities Covered (Existing): 129
  • Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 12
  • Coverage: 8+ Locations
  • Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)
  • Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
  • Data center colocation market in France
  • Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
  • Wholesale Colocation Pricing
  • The France data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
  • A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
  • Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
  • A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

123

Forecast Period

2022 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$3.09 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$4.06 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

4.6 %

Regions Covered

France

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers

  • Arista Networks
  • Atos
  • Broadcom
  • Cisco Systems
  • Dell Technologies
  • Extreme Networks
  • Fujitsu
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise
  • Huawei Technologies
  • IBM
  • Inspur
  • Juniper Networks
  • Lenovo
  • NetApp
  • Pure Storage
  • Quanta Cloud Technology

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

  • APL Data Center
  • Artelia
  • Arup
  • BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS
  • Bouygues Energies & Services
  • CapIngelec
  • Eiffage
  • EYP MCF
  • JERLAURE
  • M+W Group
  • LPI Group
  • Mercury
  • Reid Brewin Architects
  • TPF Ingenierie

Support Infrastructure Providers

  • 3M
  • ABB
  • Alfa Laval
  • Caterpillar
  • Carrier
  • Condair
  • Cummins
  • D'HONDT THERMAL SOLUTIONS
  • Eaton
  • ebm-papst
  • FlaktGroup
  • Grundfos
  • GS Yuasa
  • HITEC Power Protection
  • Honeywell International
  • Johnson Controls
  • Kohler-SDMO
  • Legrand
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • Munters
  • Nlyte Software
  • Perkins Engines
  • Piller Power Systems
  • Riello UPS
  • Rittal
  • Rolls Royce
  • Schneider Electric
  • Siemens
  • Socomec
  • STULZ
  • Vertiv

Data Center Investors

  • CyrusOne
  • Data4
  • Digital Realty
  • DTiX
  • Euclyde Data Centers
  • Equinix
  • Telehouse

New Entrants

  • CloudHQ
  • Nation Data Center
  • Stratosfair
  • Titan Datacenters
  • Yondr

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

  • Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
  • Paris
  • Other Cities
  • List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

REPORT COVERAGE:

The segmentation includes:

IT Infrastructure

  • Servers
  • Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

  • UPS Systems
  • Generators
  • Switches & Switchgears
  • PDUs
  • Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

  • Cooling Systems
  • Rack Cabinets
  • Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

  • CRAC & CRAH Units
  • Chiller Units
  • Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
  • Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
  • Other Cooling Units
  • General Construction
  • Core & Shell Development
  • Installation & Commissioning Services
  • Building & Engineering Design
  • Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
  • Physical Security
  • DCIM

Tier Standard

  • Tier I & Tier II
  • Tier III
  • Tier IV

Geography

  • Paris
  • Other Cities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pi304c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Baidu Intelligent Driving Business Analysis Report 2023: Apollo (Autonomous Driving Open Platform), Intelligent Driving Domain Controllers, Autonomous Shuttle, V2X, & Electronic Maps and Positioning

New Zealand Data Center Market Analysis 2022-2023 & 2028: Opportunities in Existing and Upcoming Facilities Across IT, Electrical, Mechanical Infrastructure, General Construction, and Tier Standards

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.