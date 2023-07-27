France Data Center Market Investment Analysis 2023-2028 Featuring Key DC Investors - CyrusOne, Data4, Digital Realty, DTiX, Euclyde Data Centers, Equinix, & Telehouse

27 Jul, 2023, 11:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "France Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The France data center market is on a trajectory of significant growth, with expectations to reach a value of $4.06 billion by 2028, displaying a commendable CAGR of 4.66% from its 2022 value of $3.09 billion
This report delves into the thriving landscape of the France data center industry, comprehensively analyzing the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in various infrastructure segments such as IT, electrical, mechanical, and general construction, as well as tier standards.
The market's success is driven by the government's proactive initiatives, propelling digitalization, AI/ML technologies, and big data solutions, positioning France at the forefront of technological advancement and innovation. Moreover, France's commitment to renewable energy sources sets it apart from other Western European countries, boasting a rich abundance of hydroelectricity, nuclear power, wind energy, and solar photovoltaic power.
This dedication to sustainability aligns with the global push for a greener future and further enhances France's appeal as a data center hub. Among the key investment destinations, Paris, the capital city, has emerged as the primary hub within the FLAP market (Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, and Paris), leveraging its strategic location and well-established infrastructure.
This makes Paris an attractive choice for data center development. Notable investors in the France data center market include CyrusOne, Data4, Digital Realty, DTiX, Euclyde Data Centers, Equinix, Orange Business Services, Thesee DataCenter, and Telehouse, with new entrants like Stratosfair, Cloud HQ, Nation Data Center (NDC), and Titan Datacenters fueling dynamic growth in the sector.
- Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and France colocation market revenue.
- An assessment of the data center investment in France by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
- Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across states in the country.
- A detailed study of the existing France data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in France
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 129
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 12
- Coverage: 8+ Locations
- Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data center colocation market in France
- Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Wholesale Colocation Pricing
- The France data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
- Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
- A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.
Key Attributes:
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
No. of Pages
|
123
|
Forecast Period
|
2022 - 2028
|
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|
$3.09 Billion
|
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|
$4.06 Billion
|
Compound Annual Growth Rate
|
4.6 %
|
Regions Covered
|
France
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Extreme Networks
- Fujitsu
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Inspur
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- NetApp
- Pure Storage
- Quanta Cloud Technology
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- APL Data Center
- Artelia
- Arup
- BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS
- Bouygues Energies & Services
- CapIngelec
- Eiffage
- EYP MCF
- JERLAURE
- M+W Group
- LPI Group
- Mercury
- Reid Brewin Architects
- TPF Ingenierie
Support Infrastructure Providers
- 3M
- ABB
- Alfa Laval
- Caterpillar
- Carrier
- Condair
- Cummins
- D'HONDT THERMAL SOLUTIONS
- Eaton
- ebm-papst
- FlaktGroup
- Grundfos
- GS Yuasa
- HITEC Power Protection
- Honeywell International
- Johnson Controls
- Kohler-SDMO
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Munters
- Nlyte Software
- Perkins Engines
- Piller Power Systems
- Riello UPS
- Rittal
- Rolls Royce
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- Socomec
- STULZ
- Vertiv
Data Center Investors
- CyrusOne
- Data4
- Digital Realty
- DTiX
- Euclyde Data Centers
- Equinix
- Telehouse
New Entrants
- CloudHQ
- Nation Data Center
- Stratosfair
- Titan Datacenters
- Yondr
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
- Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Paris
- Other Cities
- List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
REPORT COVERAGE:
The segmentation includes:
IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
Network Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Rack Cabinets
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
- General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Building & Engineering Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
- Physical Security
- DCIM
Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Geography
- Paris
- Other Cities
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pi304c
