France Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 3.52 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

France data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3.40% during the period 2020−2026. France data center market research report includes market size in terms of area, investment, power capacity, and colocation revenues. Get insights on 133 existing data center and 9 upcoming facilities spread across 34 cities including Paris, Marseille, and other cities.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

France is a mature data center market in Western Europe and a part of the FLAP markets. Its data center scene is thriving due to increased digitalization, strong connectivity, and sustainable data center development. With around 60 existing third party data centers, Paris is a major data center hub in France , with its data centers contributing to over 80% of the existing power capacity in the country. Marseille and Bordeaux are upcoming data center destinations. France receives majority of the data center service demand from ICT companies, followed by FMCG companies, BFSI, with hospitality, education, travel, and other industries accounting for the rest of the demand. Mergers and acquisitions and joint ventures are strategies adopted by leading data center investors to increase their foothold in the country. For example, Digital Realty's acquisition of Interxion will positively affect the wholesale colocation market in France . The government's decision to reduce electricity taxation for data centers is likely to attract new data center investments into the country. The TICFE (Internal tax on final electricity consumption) has been reduced from $24 /MWh to $12 /MWh.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Area, Power Capacity, Investment, and Colocation Revenue | 2020-2026

Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in France

Facilities Covered (Existing): 133



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 9



Coverage: 34 Cities



Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)



Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Datacenter colocation market in France

Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)



Retail Colocation Pricing



Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard

Key Market Participants – List of 10 IT infrastructure providers, 10 construction service providers, 23 support infrastructure providers, and 10 data center investors

France Data Center Market – Segmentation

In France , cloud-based services, IoT, and AI are the major driving factors for the growth of data centers and the adoption of high-power computing servers. ICT and financial service providers dominate the server adoption in France . Vendors such as NetApp, Lenovo, IBM, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise have a strong presence in the market.

Lithium-ion batteries are likely to replace VRLA battery-based UPS systems slowly in France . Hyperscale data center projects designed according to Tier IV standards will procure UPS systems with 2N+1 redundancy.

. Hyperscale data center projects designed according to Tier IV standards will procure UPS systems with 2N+1 redundancy. The air-based cooling technique dominates the market in France as it contributes over 70% to the cooling segment and expects to grow at a CAGR of around ~6%. Colt Data Centre Services Paris Southwest data center facility obtains free cooling for most of the year and has the design PUE of 1.21.

Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer, Switches & Switchgears

Rack PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by General Construction

Building Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building Design

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Market Segmentation by Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Market Segmentation by Geography

Paris

Other Cities

France Data Center Market – Dynamics

France is considered one of the largest colocation markets in Europe and a part of the FLAP markets.

Both wholesale and retail colocation is growing rapidly in the region due to increased investments by cloud service providers, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the shift from on-premise to colocation facilities. Digital Realty's acquisition of Interxion will boost wholesale colocation in the country. Moreover, Vantage Data Centers acquired Etix Everywhere in February 2020, which operates a facility in Lille, France. Similarly, GTT Communications sold their Infrastructure division that include data centers portfolio to I Squared Capital. Digital Realty (Interxion), Equinix, Colt Data Centre Services, DataBank, Global Switch, Scaleway Datacenter and Telehouse are some of the prominent colocation providers in France. In 2020, CyrusOne entered the France market with construction of a data center in Paris, with the first phase development consisting of 26,000 square feet colocation area and 6MW of IT load.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Increased Cloud Adoption to boost Market Growth

Big Data and IoT Spending to Spur Data Center Investment

Submarine Cables Strengthen France Connectivity

Availability of Renewable Energy

France Data Center Market - Existing Vs. Upcoming Data Centers

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Paris



Marseille



Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

APL Data Center

Artelia

Arup

Bouygues Energies & Services

CapIngelec

Eiffage

EYP MCF

JERLAURE

M+W Group

TPF Ingénierie

Support Infrastructure Providers

3M

ABB

Alfa Laval

Caterpillar

Carrier

Climaveneta (Mitsubishi Electric)

Cummins

D'HONDT THERMAL SOLUTIONS

Eaton

ebm-papst

Grundfos

GS Yuasa International

Honeywell International

KOHLER-SDMO

Legrand

Riello Elettronica (Riello UPS)

Rittal

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Socomec

STULZ

Vertiv Group

Key Investors

Advanced Mediomatrix

CyrusOne

DATA4

Digital Realty

DTiX

Euclyde Data Centers

Equinix

Telehouse

Thésée DataCenter

Titan Datacenters

