France Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook Report 2023: Market is Expected to Reach $14.6 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 22%

Apr 12, 2023, 18:45 ET
DUBLIN, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "France Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the publisher, Embedded Finance industry in the France is expected to grow by 30.4% on annual basis to reach US$5,796.6 million in 2023.
The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 22.0% during 2023-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from US$5,796.6 million in 2023 to reach US$14,677.6 million by 2029.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of market opportunity across 50+ segments in embedded finance industry covering lending, insurance, payment, wealth and asset based finance sectors.
This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of Embedded Finance industry in France.
Below is a summary of key market segments:
France Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Finance by Key Sectors
- Retail
- Logistics
- Telecommunications
- Manufacturing
- Consumer Health
- Others
Embedded Finance by Business Model
- Platforms
- Enabler
- Regulatory Entity
Embedded Finance by Distribution Model
- Own Platforms
- Third Party Platforms
France Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Insurance by Industry
- Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products
- Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality
- Embedded Insurance in Automotive
- Embedded Insurance in Healthcare
- Embedded Insurance in Real Estate
- Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics
- Embedded Insurance in Others
Embedded Insurance by Consumer Segments
- B2B
- B2C
Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering
- Embedded Insurance in Product Segment
- Embedded Insurance in Service Segment
Embedded Insurance by Business Model
- Platforms
- Enabler
- Regulatory Entity
Embedded Insurance by Distribution Model
- Own Platforms
- Third Party Platforms
Embedded Insurance by Distribution Channel
- Embedded Sales
- Bancassurance
- Broker's/IFA's
- Tied Agents
Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type
- Embedded Insurance in Life Segment
- Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment
Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment
- Motor Vehicle
- Fire and Property
- Accident and Health
- General Liability
- Marine, Aviation and other Transport
- Other
France Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments
- Business Lending
- Retail Lending
Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors
- Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods
- Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services
- Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure
- Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution
- Embedded Lending in Real Estate
- Embedded Lending in Other
Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors
- Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping
- Embedded Lending in Home Improvement
- Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment
- Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness
- Embedded Lending in Other
Embedded Lending by Type
- BNPL Lending
- POS Lending
- Personal Loans
Embedded Lending by Business Model
- Platforms
- Enabler
- Regulatory Entity
Embedded Lending by Distribution Model
- Own Platforms
- Third Party Platforms
France Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments
- B2B
- B2C
Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector
- Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods
- Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services
- Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment
- Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality
- Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment
- Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness
- Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment
- Embedded Payment in Other
Embedded Payment by Business Model
- Platforms
- Enabler
- Regulatory Entity
Embedded Payment by Distribution Model
- Own Platforms
- Third Party Platforms
France Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast
France Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast
Asset Based Finance by Type of Asset
- Hard Assets
- Soft Assets
Asset Based Finance by End Users
- SME's
- Large Enterprises
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qnqa27
