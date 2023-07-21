France Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio - Database Covering 129 Existing and 15 Upcoming Centers

DUBLIN, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "France Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Excel-based database offers a comprehensive analysis of 129 existing data centers and 15 upcoming data centers, encompassing key locations across France, including Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Bordeaux, Strasbourg, Normandie, and many others.

As one of the mature markets in Western Europe, France stands tall as a prominent data center destination, with Paris emerging as a major hub for data center development. The market's growth is bolstered by government digitalization strategies, increasing subsea cable connectivity, and the widespread adoption of cutting-edge technologies such as 5G, AI, big data & IoT, among other factors.

Key Market Highlights:

Dominance of Key Players: The top three operators in the France Data Center Market - Equinix, Digital Reality, and DATA4 - collectively contribute to over 45% of the existing IT Load capacity, showcasing their pivotal role in shaping the data center landscape. Soaring Wholesale Colocation Market: In the coming years, the wholesale colocation market is poised to witness substantial revenue growth, driven by significant investments from cloud/IT service providers. These providers are expected to colocate extensive space in data center facilities across the country, further driving the market's expansion. Pioneering 5G Deployments: France's data center market is witnessing an upswing in the deployment of 5G services, complemented by investments in 5G network growth by various telecom operators and government sectors. The government's announcement of new measures to support 5G growth underscores its commitment to enhancing access for manufacturers and vertical sectors.

The database covers essential data points for each data center facility, empowering investors and stakeholders with valuable insights. For existing data centers, it includes critical information such as location, operator/owner name, facility address, white-floor area, IT load capacity, rack capacity, year of operations, design standards (Tier I - IV), and power/cooling redundancy. For upcoming data centers, the database provides investment details, white-floor area, IT load capacity, investment amount, electrical and mechanical infrastructure investments, general construction services investment, announcement year, project status (opened/under construction/announced & planned), and active or expected year of opening.

Investors and operators covered in the database include:

Equinix

Digital Realty

DATA4

Global Switch

Scaleway Datacenter

CyrusOne

Colt Data Centre Services

Orange Business Services

SFR Business

Telehouse

Euclyde Datacenters

Jaguar Network

Green Computing

Sungard Availability Services

KDDI (Telehouse)

CIV

CELESTE

Thesee Datacenter

Advanced MedioMatrix

TDF

Cogent Communications

DataBank

BT BLUE

Etix Everywhere

XL360

Nexeren (XEFI, Formerly SHD Datacenter)

Extendo Datacenter

Comrach

Foliateam

GTT Communications

DTiX

ASP Server

fullsave

TAS

Eolas

dc2scale

ikoula

MAXNOD

Decima

Netiwan

Global Service Provider

IBO

EURA DC

hosTELyon

Datagrex

Groupe Asten

Stratosfair

Nation Data Center (NDC)

Titan Data Center

Yondr

Castle IT

Nautilus Data Technologies

Denv-R

Target Audience:

This comprehensive database caters to a wide range of professionals, including data center real estate investment trusts (REITs), construction contractors, infrastructure providers, new entrants, consultants, advisory firms, and corporate and government agencies.

For unparalleled insights into France's thriving data center market, the 'France Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio' report is an indispensable resource for making informed decisions.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v9eqp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets