France Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio - Database Covering 129 Existing and 15 Upcoming Centers

This Excel-based database offers a comprehensive analysis of 129 existing data centers and 15 upcoming data centers, encompassing key locations across France, including Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Bordeaux, Strasbourg, Normandie, and many others.
As one of the mature markets in Western Europe, France stands tall as a prominent data center destination, with Paris emerging as a major hub for data center development. The market's growth is bolstered by government digitalization strategies, increasing subsea cable connectivity, and the widespread adoption of cutting-edge technologies such as 5G, AI, big data & IoT, among other factors.
Key Market Highlights:
- Dominance of Key Players: The top three operators in the France Data Center Market - Equinix, Digital Reality, and DATA4 - collectively contribute to over 45% of the existing IT Load capacity, showcasing their pivotal role in shaping the data center landscape.
- Soaring Wholesale Colocation Market: In the coming years, the wholesale colocation market is poised to witness substantial revenue growth, driven by significant investments from cloud/IT service providers. These providers are expected to colocate extensive space in data center facilities across the country, further driving the market's expansion.
- Pioneering 5G Deployments: France's data center market is witnessing an upswing in the deployment of 5G services, complemented by investments in 5G network growth by various telecom operators and government sectors. The government's announcement of new measures to support 5G growth underscores its commitment to enhancing access for manufacturers and vertical sectors.
The database covers essential data points for each data center facility, empowering investors and stakeholders with valuable insights. For existing data centers, it includes critical information such as location, operator/owner name, facility address, white-floor area, IT load capacity, rack capacity, year of operations, design standards (Tier I - IV), and power/cooling redundancy. For upcoming data centers, the database provides investment details, white-floor area, IT load capacity, investment amount, electrical and mechanical infrastructure investments, general construction services investment, announcement year, project status (opened/under construction/announced & planned), and active or expected year of opening.
Investors and operators covered in the database include:
- Equinix
- Digital Realty
- DATA4
- Global Switch
- Scaleway Datacenter
- CyrusOne
- Colt Data Centre Services
- Orange Business Services
- SFR Business
- Telehouse
- Euclyde Datacenters
- Jaguar Network
- Green Computing
- Sungard Availability Services
- KDDI (Telehouse)
- CIV
- CELESTE
- Thesee Datacenter
- Advanced MedioMatrix
- TDF
- Cogent Communications
- DataBank
- BT BLUE
- Etix Everywhere
- XL360
- Nexeren (XEFI, Formerly SHD Datacenter)
- Extendo Datacenter
- Comrach
- Foliateam
- GTT Communications
- DTiX
- ASP Server
- fullsave
- TAS
- Eolas
- dc2scale
- ikoula
- MAXNOD
- Decima
- Netiwan
- Global Service Provider
- IBO
- EURA DC
- hosTELyon
- Datagrex
- Groupe Asten
- Stratosfair
- Nation Data Center (NDC)
- Titan Data Center
- Yondr
- Castle IT
- Nautilus Data Technologies
- Denv-R
Target Audience:
This comprehensive database caters to a wide range of professionals, including data center real estate investment trusts (REITs), construction contractors, infrastructure providers, new entrants, consultants, advisory firms, and corporate and government agencies.
For unparalleled insights into France's thriving data center market, the 'France Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio' report is an indispensable resource for making informed decisions.
