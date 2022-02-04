France focuses on slow development

ORVIETO, Italy, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- March 2012 was the beginning of the great adventure of the French Cittaslow Network. After Segonzac (Charente), Labastide d'Armagnac (Landes), Mirande (Gers-Gascony) became the third Cittaslow in France allowing the creation of the national network.

Ten years later, the French Cittaslow network is composed of 12 towns as Créon, Loix en Ré, Saint Antonin Noble Val, Valmondois, Samatan, Simorre, Cazaubon, Labouheyre and Lectoure joined the group. Today, many French towns ask the French Cittaslow Network about the label and wish to know what to do to obtain it and share the philosophy. At the moment, the town near Bordeaux, Le Haillan, is preparing its application form.

Life and exchanges in the French network are very rich all year long. Every city is doing the best to improve citizens environment and activities.

• Promotion of local products with "Armagnac en Fête" in Labastide ; Cittaslow markets in Mirande ; a special day dedicated to the culinary heritage with the participation of great Parisian chefs in Cazaubon ; Bio markets of local products in Lectoure, in Saint Antonin Noble Val ...

• Tree planting for newborns each year in Labastide and in Mirande.

In Mirande, an orchard of about twenty fruit trees (cherry trees, apple trees, pear trees, plum trees) will be created on a site that will later be converted into a relaxation area and picnic. Each newborn of the year, whose parents join the project, becomes the sponsor of a tree and will have his name engraved on a metal plate with the Mirande coat of arms, which is designed and realized by one of the agents of the city technical staff.

• Environment : some examples of actions.

- Setting up eco-citizen gardens, inter-generational vegetable gardens, maze od wild and horticultural flowers with insects hotel in Mirande ;

- Possibility of vegetating the city with the assistance of the municipality in Créon ;

- Shared gardens, plantations in step of doors, water pumps available in the village, a gardening field (7000m2) to supply school canteens with fresh products in Simorre ;

- Planting aromatic plants instead of annuals in Cazaubon ;

- Greening operation of the city centre in Lectoure.





• Energy :

All the towns of the French Cittaslow Network are very much involved in

facilitating energy savings in terms of lighting, heating, vehicles....

A photovolataic farm with sheep to clean the site can be found in Mirande. Mirande is a positive energy city which produces 95% of its power consumption.

• Art de vivre and conviviality :

A rich panel of festivals (Oreille en place in Labastide, Country Music, Kiosq'n'Rock and "Terrasses en Fête" in Mirande, Ouvre la Voix in Créon, Sous couverture in Saint Antonin, Musique en Ré à Loix, Festi-Drôles for children in Simorre, Sam'Africa in Samatan, Festival de Dessins d'Humour in Labouheyre, l'Eté photographique in Lectoure...Music helps inhabitants to meet, to exchange.

Festi Drôle à Simorre

• Services :

Free bus transport for the elder to go to the Monday market in Mirande every week ;

• Tourism and development of the architectural and natural heritage :

- Labastide has just obtained the prestigious label "Petites Cités de Caractère"; Moreover, the municipality strives to promote significant projects in order to enhance the quality of life of the population and the reception of visitors according to the spirit, the principles and the values of the Cittaslow movement. To this end an overall long-term investment Plan has been adopted last year (2020) with emphasis on renovation of heritage public infrastructure and priority actions to welcome visitors and tourists.



- Labouheyre is part of a Regional Natural Park, a mark awarded by the French administration. The Regional Natural Parks are created to protect and enhance large inhabited rural areas. Can be classified as "Regional Natural Park" a predominantly rural area with high quality landscapes, natural environments and cultural heritage. A regional nature park is organized around a concerted project of sustainable development, based on the protection and enhancement of its natural and cultural heritage.



- Simorre and Mirande are involved in a Regional Natural Park too.



- Labastide d'Armaganc enjoys the benefit of a "Green Lane " (la Voie verte). This is an eco-touristic trail restricted to pedestrians and cyclists, recently converted from the old railway line abandoned in the early sixties. The "Green Lane" provides some 50 Km of safe cycling and walking. It is a section of the overall Scandiberian EUROVELO # 3 route expected to link Trondheim (Norway) to Santiago de Compostela (Spain) over 5122 Km.



- In Labastide, the Chapel of Géou, constructed in the XI° century on the ruins of a gallo-roman settlement of the IV° century, is situated 2.3 km far from the historical town. The Chapel houses an interesting museum exhibiting old bicycles, shirts, documents and other related items offered by international cycling champions and local supporters.

