France Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Report 2021 Featuring Amazon.com, Carrefour, E Leclerc, ITM Enterprises, Auchan Group, Systeme U Centrale Nationale, Schwarz Beteiligungs

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "France Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025) - Q2 2021 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the Q2 2021 Global Gift Card Survey, gift card industry in France is expected to grow by 9.0% on annual basis to reach US$ 7164.1 million in 2021.

Despite near-term challenges in 2021, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in France remains strong. The gift card industry in France is expected to grow steadily in H1 2021 and record a strong growth in H2 2021.

The growth momentum is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 6.6% during 2021-2025. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$ 6574.9 million in 2020 to reach US$ 9262.2 million by 2025.

The gift card market in France saw a slowdown in the H1 2020 due to the socio-economic impact caused by COVID-19 crisis. However, the market began to recover in the second half of 2020 as more and more consumers adopted online shopping. The e-commerce market in France, ranked sixth in Europe, is anticipated to reach over EUR150B by the end of 2021. This is expected to support growth of gift card market in France.

Adoption of e-Gift cards is also probable to increase significantly due to growing use of e-commerce in the country. Moreover, the US$120B (EUR100B) stimulus package announced by the French government for economic recovery in September 2020. Out of this, US$8.4B (EUR7B) is dedicated to digital investments, which will support digital transformation, as well as startup and infrastructure investment in the next two years. The digital investments are expected to further improve adoption of digital gift card in the country.

Travel and tourism based gift cards are gaining attractiveness in France over the past few years. Air France for instance offers Paperplane, a gift card service, which allows customers to buy a trip for loved ones. Though the demand for gift cards in this sector was highly impacted due to the pandemic, it is expected to recover in 2021.

The overall travel and tourism industry in France was severely affected due to COVID-19 crisis. To rescue the industry, the French government announced a "Marshall Plan" on May 14 2020 to provide US$20.3B (EUR18B) to support the industry. The rebound in travel and tourism industry in H2 2021 is expected to support growth in the gift card market.

Owing to the rising demand for gift cards, market players have been introducing such cards to capture market share. For instance, InComm, a payment technology provider, partnered with Roblox to offer Roblox gift cards in France, in February 2020. The gift card were initially available at Micromania, a video game retailer, and later available at retailers such as supermarkets and electronics stores.

Scope

Key Retailers

Carrefour SA

E Leclerc

ITM Enterprises SA

Auchan Group SA

Systeme U Centrale Nationale Sa

Schwarz Beteiligungs GmbH

Amazon.com Inc

Total Spend on Gifts in France

By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)

By Product Categories (13 Segments)

By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in France

Gross Load Value

Transaction Value

Unused Value

Average Value Per Transaction

Transaction Volume

Average Value of Card Purchased

Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in France

Retail Consumer

Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size in France

By Retail Consumer

By Retail Purchase Occasion

By Corporate Consumer

By Corporate Purchase Occasion

By Company Size

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in France

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Festivals & Special Celebration Days

Milestone Celebration

Self-Use

Other

Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in France

Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in France

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Employee Incentive

Sales Incentive

Consumer Incentive

By Scale of Business

Budget Allocation Trend for 2021

Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in France

Food & Beverage

Health, Wellness & Beauty

Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

Books & Media Products

Consumer Electronics

Restaurants & Bars

Toys, Kids, and Babies

Jewelry

Sporting Goods

Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances

Travel

Entertainment & Gaming

Other

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in France

Ecommerce & Department Stores

Restaurants & Bars

Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

Entertainment & Gaming

Specialty Stores

Health & Wellness

Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in France

Gift Card Online Sales

Gift Card Offline Sales

1st Party Sales

3rd Party Sales

Sales Uplift

