France home appliances market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

Jan 05, 2023, 03:30 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, France home appliances market is estimated to grow by USD 3.62 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.46% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate.
For more insights on market size, request a sample report
Home appliances market in France - Five forces
The appliances market in France is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers –
- Bargaining power of buyers
- The threat of new entrants
- Threat of rivalry
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of substitutes
- For interpretation of Porter's five forces model – buy the report!
Home appliances market in France – Customer landscape
The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.
Home appliances market in France - Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on product (major household appliances and small household appliances) and distribution channel (offline and online).
- The major household appliances segment will grow at a high rate during the forecast period. Major household appliances include refrigeration appliances, large cooking appliances, washing appliances, room comfort, and water heater appliances (including air conditioning, circulating and ventilation fans, space heaters and water heaters), and dishwashers. The high disposable income and rapid urbanization are increasing the sales of these appliances.
Home appliances market in France – Market dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
- Technological innovation and product launches are driving the growth of the France home appliances market.
- Most of the product innovations in the consumer electronics market in France are related to technology, performance, function, and design.
- Customers prefer appliances that can perform multiple tasks with minimal resources. Hence, suppliers are expanding their product portfolios to meet the growing and changing demands of consumers.
- Such factors are expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Leading trends influencing the market
- Smart and connected devices are gaining momentum, which is a trend in the market.
- Consumers prefer smart devices to simplify their daily tasks. Smart devices enable users to control their devices through their smartphones.
- Such devices ease the daily workload of consumers by enabling integration with mobile apps and other interfaces that record, monitor, and control temperature depending on the environment.
- Hence, the increasing adoption of smart and connected devices will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Major challenges hindering market growth
- Fluctuations in raw material prices and operational costs are challenging the market.
- Market prices of home appliances are dependent on many factors, such as the cost of labor, raw materials, distribution, and marketing.
- However, fluctuations in raw material prices pose a challenge for manufacturers, as it directly impacts the prices of their products as well as profit margins. Plastic, steel, and rubber are some of the main raw materials required in appliance production.
- Fluctuation in the prices of petroleum affects the transportation costs of raw materials and final products.
- These factors will limit the growth of the home appliances market in France during the forecast period.
Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!
What are the key data covered in this France home appliances market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the home appliances market in France between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the home appliances market in France and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of France home appliances market vendors
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
The size of the smart home speaker market in the US is expected to increase by USD 3.93 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.45%. This report extensively covers segmentation by platform (Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and others) and distribution channel (online and offline).
The smart home weather stations and rain gauge market size is expected to increase by USD 69.7 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.07%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (online and offline), product (smart weather stations and smart rain gauge), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
|
Home Appliances Market in France Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
124
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.46%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 3.62 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
3.84
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive
|
Key companies profiled
|
AB Electrolux., Arcelik A.S., Breville USA Inc., GROUPE
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for,
Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports
Table of contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 07: Parent market
- Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 10: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 11: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 12: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 13: Chart on France: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on France: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Home appliances market in France 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 15: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Home appliances market in France 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 16: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 17: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Product
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 25: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 26: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 6.3 Major household appliances - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Major household appliances - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 30: Data Table on Major household appliances - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 31: Chart on Major household appliances - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 32: Data Table on Major household appliances - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Small household appliances - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 33: Chart on Small household appliances - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 34: Data Table on Small household appliances - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Small household appliances - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Small household appliances - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)
7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- 7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 51: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 52: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 53: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 54: Overview on factors of disruption
- 10.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 55: Impact of key risks on business
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 56: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 57: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 11.3 AB Electrolux.
- Exhibit 58: AB Electrolux. - Overview
- Exhibit 59: AB Electrolux. - Business segments
- Exhibit 60: AB Electrolux. - Key news
- Exhibit 61: AB Electrolux. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 62: AB Electrolux. - Segment focus
- 11.4 Arcelik A.S.
- Exhibit 63: Arcelik A.S. - Overview
- Exhibit 64: Arcelik A.S. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 65: Arcelik A.S. - Key offerings
- 11.5 Breville USA Inc.
- Exhibit 66: Breville USA Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 67: Breville USA Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 68: Breville USA Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.6 GROUPE BRANDT
- Exhibit 69: GROUPE BRANDT - Overview
- Exhibit 70: GROUPE BRANDT - Product / Service
- Exhibit 71: GROUPE BRANDT - Key offerings
- 11.7 Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 72: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 73: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 74: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 75: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.8 Hisense International Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 76: Hisense International Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 77: Hisense International Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 78: Hisense International Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 79: Hisense International Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.9 Hitachi Ltd.
- Exhibit 80: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 81: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 82: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 83: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 84: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.10 LG Electronics Inc.
- Exhibit 85: LG Electronics Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 86: LG Electronics Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 87: LG Electronics Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 88: LG Electronics Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 89: LG Electronics Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.11 MIDEA Group
- Exhibit 90: MIDEA Group - Overview
- Exhibit 91: MIDEA Group - Business segments
- Exhibit 92: MIDEA Group - Key offerings
- Exhibit 93: MIDEA Group - Segment focus
- 11.12 Panasonic Holdings Corp.
- Exhibit 94: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 95: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 96: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 97: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 98: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.13 Robert Bosch GmbH
- Exhibit 99: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 100: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments
- Exhibit 101: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news
- Exhibit 102: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings
- Exhibit 103: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus
- 11.14 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 104: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 105: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 106: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 107: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 108: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.15 The Middleby Corp.
- Exhibit 109: The Middleby Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 110: The Middleby Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 111: The Middleby Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 112: The Middleby Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.16 Voltas Ltd.
- Exhibit 113: Voltas Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 114: Voltas Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 115: Voltas Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 116: Voltas Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.17 Whirlpool Corp.
- Exhibit 117: Whirlpool Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 118: Whirlpool Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 119: Whirlpool Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 120: Whirlpool Corp. - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 121: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 122: Exclusions checklist
- 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 123: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 124: Research methodology
- Exhibit 125: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 126: Information sources
- 12.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 127: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article