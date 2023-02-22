France home appliances market size to grow at a CAGR of 4.46% by 2027, Growth led by Arcelik A.S., Breville USA Inc., among others - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The France home appliances market size is estimated to increase by USD 3.62 billion between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.46%. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, France home appliances market was valued at USD 11.71 billion. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on the historic market data from 2017 to 2021 - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled France Home Appliances Market 2023-2027

Home appliances market in France – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape –

The global home appliances market in France is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer home appliances in France in the market are AB Electrolux., Arcelik A.S., Breville USA Inc., GROUPE BRANDT, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hisense International Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA Group, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., The Middleby Corp., Voltas Ltd., Whirlpool Corp., Hitachi Ltd., and Sharp Corp. and others.

The home appliances market in France is highly competitive. This competition is likely to intensify with the increase in product extensions and technological innovations. Global players are expected to grow inorganically by acquiring regional or local players during the forecast period. Players are focusing on differentiating their product offerings through a clear and unique value proposition to attract consumers.

Vendor offerings -

Arcelik A.S. - The company offers home appliances such as turnkey kitchens, water heaters, air conditioners, and HVAC systems.

The company offers home appliances such as turnkey kitchens, water heaters, air conditioners, and HVAC systems. Breville USA Inc. - The company offers home appliances such as coffee machines, ovens, and juicers.

The company offers home appliances such as coffee machines, ovens, and juicers. GROUPE BRANDT - The company offers home appliances such as washing machines, dishwashers, and microwaves.

The company offers home appliances such as washing machines, dishwashers, and microwaves. Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - The company offers home appliances such as Smart DUO washer, Inverter Air Conditioner, and Smart Refrigerator.

The company offers home appliances such as Smart DUO washer, Inverter Air Conditioner, and Smart Refrigerator. For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!

Home appliances market in France - Segmentation Assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (major household appliances and small household appliances) and distribution channel (offline and online).

The major household appliances segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Major household appliances include refrigeration appliances, large cooking appliances, washing appliances, room comfort, water heater appliances, and dishwashers. The sales of these appliances are high in the region owing to rapid urbanization and high disposable income.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 Download a sample report

Home appliances market in France – Market dynamics



Leading drivers - Technological innovation and product launches are driving the growth of the market. Most product innovations are related to technology, performance, function, and design. Customers are looking for appliances that can perform multiple tasks with minimal resources. Hence, suppliers should continuously expand their product portfolios to meet the changing demands of consumers. Such factors are expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key trends - Smart and connected devices are gaining momentum, which is a key trend in the market. Modern smart devices are easy to use and convenient. Users can control their devices from anywhere with a smartphone. Smart electronic devices ease the daily workload by enabling integration with mobile apps and other interfaces that record, monitor, and control temperature depending on the environment. Hence, the increasing adoption of smart and connected devices will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Fluctuations in raw material prices and operational costs are challenging France home appliances market growth. The market price of home appliances depends on numerous factors, such as the cost of labor, raw materials, distribution, and marketing. Regular fluctuations directly impact the product price and hamper the profit margins of vendors. Some of the key raw materials required in appliance production include plastic, steel, and rubber. Fluctuations in the prices of petroleum affect transportation costs of raw materials and final products. Thus, the fluctuating costs of fuel will hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this France home appliances market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the home appliances market in France between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the home appliances market in France and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of France home appliances market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The major home appliances market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 89.95 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (refrigerators and freezers, washing and drying appliances, heating and cooling appliances, and cooking appliances), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The size of the smart home speaker market in US is expected to increase by USD 3.93 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.45%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by platform (Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and others) and distribution channel (online and offline).

Home Appliances Market in France Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 124 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.46% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3.62 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.84 Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled AB Electrolux., Arcelik A.S., Breville USA Inc., GROUPE BRANDT, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hisense International Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA Group, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., The Middleby Corp., Voltas Ltd., Whirlpool Corp., Hitachi Ltd., and Sharp Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 11: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 12: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 13: Chart on France : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on France : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Home appliances market in France 2017 - 2021

2017 - 2021 Exhibit 15: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Home appliances market in France 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 16: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 17: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Major household appliances - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 29: Chart on Major household appliances - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Major household appliances - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Major household appliances - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Major household appliances - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Small household appliances - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Small household appliances - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Small household appliances - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Small household appliances - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Small household appliances - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 51: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 52: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 53: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 54: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 55: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 56: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 57: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 AB Electrolux.

Exhibit 58: AB Electrolux. - Overview



Exhibit 59: AB Electrolux. - Business segments



Exhibit 60: AB Electrolux. - Key news



Exhibit 61: AB Electrolux. - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: AB Electrolux. - Segment focus

11.4 Arcelik A.S.

Exhibit 63: Arcelik A.S. - Overview



Exhibit 64: Arcelik A.S. - Product / Service



Exhibit 65: Arcelik A.S. - Key offerings

11.5 Breville USA Inc.

Inc. Exhibit 66: Breville USA Inc. - Overview

Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 67: Breville USA Inc. - Product / Service

Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 68: Breville USA Inc. - Key offerings

11.6 GROUPE BRANDT

Exhibit 69: GROUPE BRANDT - Overview



Exhibit 70: GROUPE BRANDT - Product / Service



Exhibit 71: GROUPE BRANDT - Key offerings

11.7 Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 72: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 73: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 74: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 75: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.8 Hisense International Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 76: Hisense International Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 77: Hisense International Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 78: Hisense International Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: Hisense International Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.9 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 80: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 81: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 82: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 83: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

11.10 LG Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 85: LG Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 86: LG Electronics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 87: LG Electronics Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 88: LG Electronics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: LG Electronics Inc. - Segment focus

11.11 MIDEA Group

Exhibit 90: MIDEA Group - Overview



Exhibit 91: MIDEA Group - Business segments



Exhibit 92: MIDEA Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: MIDEA Group - Segment focus

11.12 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 94: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 97: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

11.13 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 99: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 100: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 101: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 102: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

11.14 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 104: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 107: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.15 The Middleby Corp.

Exhibit 109: The Middleby Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 110: The Middleby Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: The Middleby Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: The Middleby Corp. - Segment focus

11.16 Voltas Ltd.

Exhibit 113: Voltas Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Voltas Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Voltas Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Voltas Ltd. - Segment focus

11.17 Whirlpool Corp.

Exhibit 117: Whirlpool Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Whirlpool Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Whirlpool Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Whirlpool Corp. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 121: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 122: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 123: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 124: Research methodology



Exhibit 125: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 126: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 127: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio