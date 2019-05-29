France In-Vitro Diagnostics Market 2019-2024 - Immunochemistry Dominates the French IVD Market

DUBLIN, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "France In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market by Segments, Types (Laboratory Reagents, Instruments), & Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

France In Vitro Diagnostics market is expected to be around US$ 5 Billion by the end of the year 2024.

In Vitro Diagnostic services are done either through imaging like scanning, radiology, and ultrasound or in laboratories via pathology, IVD plays a crucial function in identifying health-related problems. In Vitro Diagnostic comes under medical device segment in France, which is utilized for disease diagnostic and medical treatment. Timely diagnosis improves the chances of positive development, thus helping in saving the costs of future treatment and improving the lives of patients. Moreover In Vitro Diagnostics also plays an important part in ongoing care program for patients.



Currently, the United States dominates the In Vitro Diagnostics market followed by Europe. This particular trend is also expected to continue in the future. Growth in the number of an aging population has become one of the important drivers for the In vitro diagnostics market in France.



In 1991, EU-28's population, of persons aged 65and over was 13.9% and this figure further increased to 18.5% by the end of the year 2014. In Europe, most medical technologies are reimbursed by Public Health Authorities, generally within a third-party payer system. However, each European country has its own special nature; in a few European countries reimbursement and budgeting is decided at the regional level, whereas in some countries it is decided by the national government of that country.

Market Dynamics



Growth Drivers



Increase in the Cancer Disease Population

Technological Advances

Rapidly Aging Population

Challenges

Cumbersome Reimbursement Procedure

Laboratory reagents are the leading products in the France In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market

In this report, we have done a comprehensive analysis of France In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market by products. It includes laboratory reagents and instruments market. The laboratory reagent is the leading segment in the France In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market.



Immunochemistry dominates the France IVD Market

France In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market is segmented into immunochemistry, hematology, infectious immunology, microbiology, bio-chemistry, and genetic testing. Immunochemistry has the highest market in the France IVD segment.



Company Analysis



Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sysmex Corporation are some of the top companies in the France In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market. All the companies have been studied from three points.

Overview

Initiatives & Recent Developments

Sales

By Types - France In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market

Laboratory Reagents

Instruments

By Segments - France In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market

Immunochemistry

Hematology

Infectious Immunology

Microbiology

Bio-chemistry

Genetic Testing

Companies covered in this report

Roche Diagnostics

Abbott Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Sysmex Corporation

