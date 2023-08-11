France Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence Report 2023: 50+ KPIs on End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics 2018-2022 & 2023-2027

News provided by

Research and Markets

11 Aug, 2023, 06:15 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "France Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Loyalty market in France is expected to grow by 13.0% on annual basis to reach US$5,398.8 million in 2023. 

In value terms, the loyalty market in France has recorded a CAGR of 13.4% during 2018-2022.The loyalty market in France will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 12.5% during 2023-2027. Loyalty market in the country will increase from US$4,779.4 million in 2022 to reach US$8,660.4 million by 2027.

This report offers an intricate, data-driven analysis of the loyalty market landscape, covering various industry segments. Boasting more than 50 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) at the country level, it furnishes a holistic comprehension of loyalty market dynamics, encompassing aspects like market size, forecasts, and market share statistics.

Report Highlights

Explore the France Loyalty Spend Market: Delve into a comprehensive exploration of France's loyalty spend market, gaining insights into its market size, growth drivers, and trends. Armed with this knowledge, businesses can craft well-informed decisions pertaining to their loyalty program strategies.

Benchmarking for Excellence: This report extends a competitive evaluation of the France loyalty spend market, allowing businesses to discern their competitive advantages and shortcomings vis-à-vis rivals. This strategic insight enables enterprises to enhance their loyalty program strategies and secure a competitive edge.

Stay Current with Loyalty Market Trends: Stay a step ahead with insights into the latest loyalty spend market trends. From the surge in popularity of mobile-centric loyalty programs to heightened consumer awareness about loyalty program benefits, the report presents a window into emerging trends. Armed with this foresight, businesses can proactively refine their loyalty program strategies to outpace competitors.

Informed Loyalty Program Development: With a comprehensive overview of crucial considerations for loyalty program development, including target audiences, rewards, benefits, and communication strategies, the report empowers businesses to architect loyalty programs that are effective and impactful.

Scope

France Retail Sector Spend Value Trend Analysis

  • Ecommerce Spend
  • POS Spend

France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2018-2027

Value Accumulated and Value Redemption Rate of Loyalty programs in France

France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains, 2018-2027

  • Loyalty Schemes
  • Loyalty Platforms

France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type, 2018-2027

  • Points programs
  • Tier-based programs
  • Mission-driven programs
  • Spend-based programs
  • Gaming programs
  • Free perks programs
  • Subscription programs
  • Community programs
  • Refer a friend program
  • Paid programs
  • Cashback programs

France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel, 2018-2027

  • In-Store
  • Online
  • Mobile

France Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Business Model

  • Seller Driven
  • Payment Instrument
  • Others

France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors, 2018-2027

  • Retail
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare & Wellness
  • Restaurants & Food Delivery
  • Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
  • Telecoms
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Others

France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by online, 2018-2027

  • Retail
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare & Wellness
  • Restaurants & Food Delivery
  • Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
  • Telecoms
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Others

France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by In-Store, 2018-2027

  • Retail
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare & Wellness
  • Restaurants & Food Delivery
  • Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
  • Telecoms
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Others

France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by Mobile App, 2018-2027

  • Retail
  • Financial Services
  • Healthcare & Wellness
  • Restaurants & Food Delivery
  • Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
  • Telecoms
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Others

France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail, 2018-2027

  • Diversified Retailers
  • Department Stores
  • Specialty Stores
  • Clothing, Footwear & Accessories
  • Toy & Hobby Shops
  • Supermarket and Convenience Store
  • Home Merchandise
  • Other

France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility, 2018-2027

  • Card Based Access
  • Digital Access

France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type, 2018-2027

  • B2C Consumers
  • B2B Consumers

France Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Membership Type

  • Free
  • Free + Premium
  • Premium

France Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software

  • Analytics and AI Driven
  • Normal CRM

France Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Vendor/Solution Partner

  • In House
  • Third Party Vendor

France Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Deployment

  • Cloud
  • On-Premise

France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms, 2018-2027

  • Software
  • Services

France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Platforms, 2018-2027

  • Custom Built Platform
  • Off the Shelf Platform

France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour, 2022

  • By Age Group
  • By Income Level
  • By Gender

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c5ai9n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Coffee Machine Market to Reach $10 Billion in 2022, Fueled by Rising Coffee Culture and Growing Demand for Instant Coffee at Homes

Growing Automotive and Tire Industries Propel Global Process Oil Market on a Steady Growth Path Through 2028

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.