France Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence Report 2023: 50+ KPIs on End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics 2018-2022 & 2023-2027

Loyalty market in France is expected to grow by 13.0% on annual basis to reach US$5,398.8 million in 2023.



In value terms, the loyalty market in France has recorded a CAGR of 13.4% during 2018-2022.The loyalty market in France will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 12.5% during 2023-2027. Loyalty market in the country will increase from US$4,779.4 million in 2022 to reach US$8,660.4 million by 2027.

This report offers an intricate, data-driven analysis of the loyalty market landscape, covering various industry segments. Boasting more than 50 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) at the country level, it furnishes a holistic comprehension of loyalty market dynamics, encompassing aspects like market size, forecasts, and market share statistics.

Report Highlights

Explore the France Loyalty Spend Market: Delve into a comprehensive exploration of France's loyalty spend market, gaining insights into its market size, growth drivers, and trends. Armed with this knowledge, businesses can craft well-informed decisions pertaining to their loyalty program strategies.

Benchmarking for Excellence: This report extends a competitive evaluation of the France loyalty spend market, allowing businesses to discern their competitive advantages and shortcomings vis-à-vis rivals. This strategic insight enables enterprises to enhance their loyalty program strategies and secure a competitive edge.

Stay Current with Loyalty Market Trends: Stay a step ahead with insights into the latest loyalty spend market trends. From the surge in popularity of mobile-centric loyalty programs to heightened consumer awareness about loyalty program benefits, the report presents a window into emerging trends. Armed with this foresight, businesses can proactively refine their loyalty program strategies to outpace competitors.

Informed Loyalty Program Development: With a comprehensive overview of crucial considerations for loyalty program development, including target audiences, rewards, benefits, and communication strategies, the report empowers businesses to architect loyalty programs that are effective and impactful.

Scope

France Retail Sector Spend Value Trend Analysis

Ecommerce Spend

POS Spend

France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2018-2027

Value Accumulated and Value Redemption Rate of Loyalty programs in France

France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains, 2018-2027

Loyalty Schemes

Loyalty Platforms

France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type, 2018-2027

Points programs

Tier-based programs

Mission-driven programs

Spend-based programs

Gaming programs

Free perks programs

Subscription programs

Community programs

Refer a friend program

Paid programs

Cashback programs

France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel, 2018-2027

In-Store

Online

Mobile

France Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Business Model

Seller Driven

Payment Instrument

Others

France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors, 2018-2027

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by online, 2018-2027

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by In-Store, 2018-2027

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by Mobile App, 2018-2027

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail, 2018-2027

Diversified Retailers

Department Stores

Specialty Stores

Clothing, Footwear & Accessories

Toy & Hobby Shops

Supermarket and Convenience Store

Home Merchandise

Other

France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility, 2018-2027

Card Based Access

Digital Access

France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type, 2018-2027

B2C Consumers

B2B Consumers

France Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Membership Type

Free

Free + Premium

Premium

France Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software

Analytics and AI Driven

Normal CRM

France Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Vendor/Solution Partner

In House

Third Party Vendor

France Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms, 2018-2027

Software

Services

France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Platforms, 2018-2027

Custom Built Platform

Off the Shelf Platform

France Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour, 2022

By Age Group

By Income Level

By Gender

