France Online Price Tracking Report 2018: Products and Prices on the Top Five Websites - Lepetitvapoteur.com, Taklope.com, Aromes-et-liquides.fr, E-liquide-fr.com and Kumulusvape.fr.

The "France Online Price Tracking: Products and Prices on the Top Five Websites" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on the top five e-cigarette retail websites in France considers pricing and product ranges on Lepetitvapoteur.com, Taklope.com, Aromes-et-liquides.fr, E-liquide-fr.com and Kumulusvape.fr.
Only multi-brand retail websites were studied for this report.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. E-liquid Analysis
3. Formats and Top E-Liquid Brands
4. E-liquid Pricing Analysis
5. Hardware Analysis
6. Starter Kits and Mods
7. Tanks, Atomisers and Rebuildable Atomisers (RBAs)
