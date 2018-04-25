France Online Price Tracking Report 2018: Products and Prices on the Top Five Websites - Lepetitvapoteur.com, Taklope.com, Aromes-et-liquides.fr, E-liquide-fr.com and Kumulusvape.fr.

This report on the top five e-cigarette retail websites in France considers pricing and product ranges on Lepetitvapoteur.com, Taklope.com, Aromes-et-liquides.fr, E-liquide-fr.com and Kumulusvape.fr.

Only multi-brand retail websites were studied for this report.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. E-liquid Analysis

3. Formats and Top E-Liquid Brands

4. E-liquid Pricing Analysis

5. Hardware Analysis



6. Starter Kits and Mods



7. Tanks, Atomisers and Rebuildable Atomisers (RBAs)

