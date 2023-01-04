France ridesharing market 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the France ridesharing market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,473.33 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.82% during the forecast period. For more Insights on market size, Request a sample report

France ridesharing market - Five Forces

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled France Ridesharing Market 2023-2027

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

France ridesharing market – Customer Landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



France ridesharing market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on service type (E-hailing and station-based), vehicle type (car and others), and connectivity (short distance and long distance).

The market share growth by the e-hailing segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is majorly driven by the rising adoption of smartphones and increasing access to the internet. Also, worsening traffic congestion and rising fuel prices are driving the demand for ride-hailing services.

France ridesharing market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by rising vehicle ownership costs.

The rise in the cost of fuel, registration, taxes, finance, and maintenance has increased the ownership of vehicles.

In the past few years, fuel prices have increased multifold and the same trend is estimated to continue without any decline.

In addition, the increasing congestion in cities has made owning a vehicle more of a liability than an asset.

These factors coupled with the expanding tech-savvy population have increased the preference for ridesharing services among people.

Thus, the rising vehicle ownership costs is expected to drive the growth of the France ridesharing market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The emergence of autonomous ridesharing is identified as the key trend in the market.

Major automobile manufacturers are testing their autonomous vehicles under real-life scenarios simulations to test their integrity and safety.

The advances in autonomous technologies have led to the introduction of autonomous vehicles as cabs and in parcel delivery services.

For instance, in December 2021 , Mobileye Global Inc. announced the rolling out of a pilot scheme for autonomous, on-demand rides in Paris in collaboration with a French public transport company.

, Mobileye Global Inc. announced the rolling out of a pilot scheme for autonomous, on-demand rides in in collaboration with a French public transport company. Such developments are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Differences in national transport policies and resistance to traditional transport services are identified as major challenges hindering market growth.

Ridesharing services must obtain licenses and registration in different countries.

This makes it difficult for ride-sharing service providers as most of them do not own vehicles.

Moreover, regulations regarding the collection, use, transfer, security, storage, and other processing of personally identifiable information and other data relating to individuals are increasing the complexity of operations for service providers.

Such factors are negatively affecting the growth of the market in focus.

What are the key data covered in this ridesharing market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the ridesharing market in France between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the ridesharing market size in France and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the ridesharing market industry across France

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of ridesharing market vendors in France

Ridesharing Market In France Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 122 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.82% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2473.33 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.6 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Avis Budget Group Inc, Blacklane GmbH, Bolt Technology OU, Caocao Mobility Paris, Citygo, Comuto SA, France Taxi SAS, Groupe Rousselet, IOWA RIDESHARE, IT TRAVEL LP, Karos, La Roue Verte SAS, Lyft Inc, MyEcoCar, On Demand iCARS Inc, Public In Motion GmbH, Uber Technologies Inc, WHC Worldwide LLC, CarpoolWorld inc., and Klaxit SAS Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Service Type



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Connectivity



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 08: Parent market



Exhibit 09: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 11: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 12: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 13: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 14: Chart on France : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 15: Data Table on France : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Ridesharing market in France 2017 - 2021

2017 - 2021 Exhibit 16: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Ridesharing market in France 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Sevice Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 17: Historic Market Size – Sevice Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Vehicle Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Vehicle Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Connectivity Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Connectivity Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 20: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 21: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 22: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 23: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 24: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 25: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 26: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Service Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 27: Chart on Service Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Service Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Service Type

Exhibit 29: Chart on Comparison by Service Type



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Comparison by Service Type

6.3 E-hailing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 31: Chart on E-hailing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on E-hailing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Chart on E-hailing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on E-hailing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Station-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 35: Chart on Station-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Station-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Chart on Station-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Station-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Service Type

Exhibit 39: Market opportunity by Service Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 40: Chart on Vehicle Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Vehicle Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 42: Chart on Comparison by Vehicle Type



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Comparison by Vehicle Type

7.3 Car - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 44: Chart on Car - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Car - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Car - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Car - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 52: Market opportunity by Vehicle Type ($ million)

8 Market Segmentation by Connectivity

8.1 Market segments

Exhibit 53: Chart on Connectivity - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Connectivity - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

8.2 Comparison by Connectivity

Exhibit 55: Chart on Comparison by Connectivity



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Comparison by Connectivity

8.3 Short distance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 57: Chart on Short distance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Short distance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Chart on Short distance - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Short distance - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.4 Long distance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 61: Chart on Long distance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Long distance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Chart on Long distance - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Long distance - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.5 Market opportunity by Connectivity

Exhibit 65: Market opportunity by Connectivity ($ million)

9 Customer Landscape

9.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 67: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 68: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 69: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 70: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 71: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 72: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Blacklane GmbH

Exhibit 73: Blacklane GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 74: Blacklane GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 75: Blacklane GmbH - Key offerings

12.4 Bolt Technology OU

Exhibit 76: Bolt Technology OU - Overview



Exhibit 77: Bolt Technology OU - Product / Service



Exhibit 78: Bolt Technology OU - Key offerings

12.5 CarpoolWorld inc.

Exhibit 79: CarpoolWorld inc. - Overview



Exhibit 80: CarpoolWorld inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 81: CarpoolWorld inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Comuto SA

Exhibit 82: Comuto SA - Overview



Exhibit 83: Comuto SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 84: Comuto SA - Key offerings

12.7 France Taxi SAS

Exhibit 85: France Taxi SAS - Overview



Exhibit 86: France Taxi SAS - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: France Taxi SAS - Key offerings

12.8 Groupe Rousselet

Exhibit 88: Groupe Rousselet - Overview



Exhibit 89: Groupe Rousselet - Business segments



Exhibit 90: Groupe Rousselet - Key offerings



Exhibit 91: Groupe Rousselet - Segment focus

12.9 IOWA RIDESHARE

RIDESHARE Exhibit 92: IOWA RIDESHARE - Overview

RIDESHARE - Overview

Exhibit 93: IOWA RIDESHARE - Product / Service

RIDESHARE - Product / Service

Exhibit 94: IOWA RIDESHARE - Key offerings

12.10 IT TRAVEL LP

Exhibit 95: IT TRAVEL LP - Overview



Exhibit 96: IT TRAVEL LP - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: IT TRAVEL LP - Key offerings

12.11 Klaxit SAS

Exhibit 98: Klaxit SAS - Overview



Exhibit 99: Klaxit SAS - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Klaxit SAS - Key offerings

12.12 Lyft Inc

Exhibit 101: Lyft Inc - Overview



Exhibit 102: Lyft Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Lyft Inc - Key offerings

12.13 MyEcoCar

Exhibit 104: MyEcoCar - Overview



Exhibit 105: MyEcoCar - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: MyEcoCar - Key offerings

12.14 On Demand iCARS Inc

Exhibit 107: On Demand iCARS Inc - Overview



Exhibit 108: On Demand iCARS Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: On Demand iCARS Inc - Key offerings

12.15 Public In Motion GmbH

Exhibit 110: Public In Motion GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 111: Public In Motion GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Public In Motion GmbH - Key offerings

12.16 Uber Technologies Inc

Exhibit 113: Uber Technologies Inc - Overview



Exhibit 114: Uber Technologies Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Uber Technologies Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Uber Technologies Inc - Segment focus

12.17 WHC Worldwide LLC

Exhibit 117: WHC Worldwide LLC - Overview



Exhibit 118: WHC Worldwide LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: WHC Worldwide LLC - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 120: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 121: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 122: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 123: Research methodology



Exhibit 124: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 125: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 126: List of abbreviations

