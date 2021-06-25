France Silica Sand Market: Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2021-2026

DUBLIN, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "France Silica Sand Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The France silica sand market reached a value of US$ 417.9 Million in 2020. Silica sand, commonly known as industrial sand, refers to one of the abundantly available sand varieties which is found in the crystalline or amorphous state.

The chemical formula of silica sand is SiO2 which encompasses one atom of silicon and two atoms of oxygen. Silica sand is derived from quartz which is broken down into tiny granules by the gradual movements of water and wind. Additionally, deposits of silica sand are extracted through dredging, underground mining and surface mining in open pit operations.

Moreover, silica sand is associated with properties like strength, durability and high melting point, particularly in comparison with iron, copper and aluminium. On account of these properties, silica sand has acquired massive recognition in the infrastructure industry of France. Looking forward, the publisher expects the France silica sand market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.



The construction industry in France witnessed a downturn in the year 2010 on account of the Great Recession, thereby impacting the growth of the silica sand market. Nonetheless, since the year 2011, the market started to witness a consistent growth owing to constant support from the French government. This can also be accredited to the rising investments on infrastructure, particularly in the energy and telecommunications sector. In addition to this, the government in this region has recently initiated a big investment plan so as to support the construction industry.



Based on the end-use, the market has been segmented as glass industry, foundry, filtration, abrasives and others. Currently, the glass industry dominates the market, holding the largest share. The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being SIBELCO, SAMIN, Solvay, Imerys, Fulchiron Industrielle, Argeco Developpement and Sablieres Palvadeau Les Douemes.



This report provides a deep insight into the France silica sand market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the France silica sand market in any manner.



