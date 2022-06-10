France Social Commerce Market Growth Forecast Report 2022-2028: A US$19391.5 Million Market by 2028, Registering a CAGR of 18.6% During 2022-2028

DUBLIN, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "France Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The social commerce industry in France is expected to grow by 27.2% on annual basis to reach US$7468.6 million in 2022.



The social commerce industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 18.6% during 2022-2028. The French social commerce GMV will increase from US$7468.6 million in 2022 to reach US$19391.5 million by 2028.



Globally, the social commerce market has grown significantly over the last four to eight quarters. The introduction of shopping tools by large social media platforms has largely supported the growth of the social commerce industry around the world. Notably, similar trends are visible in France, where the social commerce market is still developing when compared to other countries such as the United States and China.



As the online shopping method continues to gain momentum among consumers in France, big retailers are also looking to capitalize on the trend to further increase their sales numbers in the country. French retailers are conducting a number of live shopping events to gain increasing traction from social consumers in the country. Moreover, even global players are looking to enter the French social commerce industry in 2022 to capitalize on the growing social commerce trend and to gain market share.



While the market is still in its early stages of development with low social commerce penetration, the growing popularity of social media shopping among consumers has made the French industry ripe for disruption. Consequently, the publisher expects firms to launch innovative products and venture capital and private equity firms to increase their investment in the social commerce space over the next four to eight quarters.



Social commerce companies are focusing on promoting high-end products to gain more profit

While the social commerce sector is growing in France, consumers are still hesitant when it comes to purchasing products from social networking platforms. This behavior of the French consumer is also reflected in their spending on social media platforms. According to recent survey, nearly 80% of the French consumers who have made purchases from social media platforms buy for less than US$55.



The mistrust among the French consumers is one of the factors why consumers prefer buying low-priced products. Consequently, the publisher expects social media platforms to adopt strategic initiatives which can help them spread awareness and create trust among consumers, which can further help in increasing the overall transaction value and volume in the country. Among the various platforms used by consumers to complete social commerce purchases, almost 75% of the consumers prefer Facebook. On the other hand, Instagram is preferred by approximately 25%, whereas Snapchat is preferred by 10.8% of the consumers in the country.



Report Scope

The report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of social commerce in France. Below is a summary of key market segments:



France Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

France Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

France Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2019-2028

Clothing & Footwear

Beauty and Personal Care

Food & Grocery

Appliances and Electronics

Home Improvement

Others

France Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment, 2019-2028

B2B

B2C

C2C

France Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2019-2028

Mobile

Desktop

France Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028

Domestic

Cross Border

France Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028

Tier-1 Cities

Tier-2 Cities

Tier-3 Cities

France Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2019-2028

Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallet

Other Digital Payment

Cash

France Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour,2021

By Age

By Income Level

By Gender

