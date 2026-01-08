Francelys Infante Launches N2B4B: A Holistic Self-Care Brand Rooted in Resilience and Self-Worth

Founder Francelys Infante debuts N2B4B with Glow Fuel Liquid Collagen, inspired by her personal health journey

and the philosophy "You're Not Too Broken to Be Beautiful."

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enter N2B4B (Not Too Broke For Beauty), a wellness-driven beauty brand founded by Francelys Infante, whose powerful story of survival and transformation is reshaping the modern definition of self-care. Rooted in a mission to empower women to prioritize their health, dreams, and beauty rituals, N2B4B debuts today, Thursday, January 8th, 2026, with Glow Fuel, a premium liquid collagen supplement, available at n2b4b.com .

Infante, born in the Dominican Republic and raised in New York City, brings her dual cultural upbringing and lifelong passion for beauty to the forefront of the brand. After surviving a near-fatal health crisis in November 2023—three ruptured brain aneurysms—she redefined her priorities, dedicating her life to championing women's wellness, emotional education, and the power of intentional self-care. She is also the wife of Latin music icon Romeo Santos, a role that has kept her grounded in both public and private spheres while navigating her own journey of healing and transformation.

"N2B4B was born from the most vulnerable chapter of my life," says Infante. "After facing a near-death experience, I realized beauty is not about perfection, it's about realizing that even when you have cracks, you're not too broken to be beautiful. Often, us women give endlessly of ourselves to spouses, children, family, friends and so on, leaving little time for us, even when we are dealing with our own struggles and imperfections. This brand is my love letter to every woman who ever felt this way to remind them they also deserve self-care and I'm honored to be a part of their rituals by sharing some of mine."

Not Too Broke For Beauty is built on the belief that luxurious self-care shouldn't come at the cost of accessibility. Reflecting this ethos, the brand's packaging draws inspiration from Kintsugi—the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with gold—symbolizing resilience, healing, and the beauty found in imperfection.

The First Ritual of N2B4B:

Glow Fuel Liquid Collagen : A research driven, nutrient-dense supplement featuring premium collagen peptides, vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and biotin to support skin elasticity, hydration, and overall skin, hair, and nail health. Designed as a simple nightly ritual, Glow Fuel helps women glow from within and in a 56-day consumer study achieved the below: 9 out of 10 users feel their skin is more hydrated 9 out of 10 see their skin plumped with moisture 4 out of 5 notice healthier nails with less breakage 3 out of 4 agree their hair looks shinier and stronger

*Based on a 51-subject consumer perception study after 8 weeks of use. Individual results may vary.

With N2B4B, Infante is building more than a product line—she's creating a community grounded in resilience, wellness, and self-love.

Glow Fuel Liquid Collagen

Size: 30 x 1oz packets

MSRP: $107

Glow Fuel is a high-potency liquid collagen supplement designed to unlock your inner radiance and help you feel confident in your own skin. Rooted in the philosophy that beauty starts with intention, every dose is a daily act of empowerment—a moment to honor yourself, restore your body, and celebrate your resilience.

Key Benefits:

Supports Collagen: Boosts elasticity and reduces signs of aging.

Hydrates & Plumps: Helps skin retain moisture and achieve a dewy finish.

Strengthens Skin, Hair & Nails: Improves vitality and resilience.

Nutrient-Dense Formula: Delivers a potent blend of peptides, vitamin C, and hyaluronic acid.

Key Ingredients:

Hydrolyzed Collagen Peptides: Smaller, easily absorbed chains that support natural collagen synthesis, boosting skin elasticity, hair strength, and nail health.

Vitamin C: High-potency antioxidant to stimulate collagen production and protect against environmental stress, supporting long-term skin vitality.

Biotin: Clinical-strength dose supporting stronger, healthier hair and nails

Hyaluronic Acid: Clinically shown to deeply hydrate and plump skin, enhancing visible radiance.

L-Citrulline: Promotes circulation to optimize nutrient delivery, supporting overall vitality and energy.

Ritual / How to Use:

Take 1 oz daily, recommended at night when your body naturally repairs and builds collagen, but it can also be taken in the morning. Shake well and make it part of your daily ritual—an empowering act that reminds you it's always your turn to care for yourself.

Nutrition Fact Panel:

Vitamin C (as Sodium Ascorbate) 100 mg

Biotin 4500 mcg

Sodium 20 mg

Potassium 9 mg

Proprietary Blend 550 mg: Antioxidant Blend: Ascorbic Acid, Punica Granatum (Pomegranate) Fruit Extract (and) Decaffeinated Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Leaf Extract (and) Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Extract in Glycerin, Hyaluronic Acid (as Sodium Hyaluronate)

Other Ingredients: Water, Hydrolyzed Collagen Peptides, Malic Acid, L-Citrulline, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Sodium Benzoate and Potassium Sorbate (to preserve freshness), Sucralose, Acesulfame Potassium

About Francelys Infante

Francelys Infante, marked by resilience and transformative experiences, is the new face of women's self-care and wellness. A powerful advocate for female emotional education, she aims to impact women's lives significantly.

Her unique upbringing and values inspire her to lead a movement encouraging women to prioritize their health, skin, and dreams. After dedicating years to her family and surviving a life-altering health crisis, she found balance and redefined her priorities.

Born in the Dominican Republic and raised in New York City, Francelys' dual cultural experience reinforced her commitment to gratitude, empathy, and generosity. Influenced by her hardworking parents, she developed a strong work ethic and desire to inspire others.

Her passion for fashion and cosmetics began early, leading her to graduate from the Wood Tobe Coburn School for Fashion Careers. A life-changing event in November 2023, where she narrowly survived three brain aneurysms, profoundly shifted her outlook and priorities.

As a result, Francelys became a vocal advocate for women's wellness, sharing her story to highlight the importance of prioritizing health and aspirations. She promotes a holistic approach to self-care, emphasizing mental, physical, and emotional health through proper nutrition, exercise, and effective skincare.

She founded N2B4B Beauty to promote women's wellness and self-care. Through her brand, she offers products to enhance natural beauty and overall health, aiming to create a supportive community where women can share their journeys and empower each other.

Francelys can be found on Instagram & Tiktok @francelys.infante.

About N2B4B

N2B4B (Not Too Broke For Beauty) envisions a world where every individual harnesses the power of structured wellness to achieve strength, health, and timeless beauty. Born from a transformative health experience, we understand that your body is the foundation of your life, and you are the cornerstone of your family, community, and world. Our vision is to support this truth by offering luxurious yet affordable skincare rituals that blend health, wellness, and vitality.

As our founder, Francelys Infante, always says, "You're not too broken to be beautiful." Life's challenges can sometimes make us forget the importance of self-care, but N2B4B is here to remind you that you deserve to feel beautiful, no matter where you are in your journey. Each of our rituals is designed to be intentional, ensuring that every practice is aligned with the optimal time and place for your personal growth. By honoring your body as a temple, we provide the tools to care for it with purpose and respect, empowering you to be the strongest pillar for yourself and those around you. We aim to create a supportive community where people can share their journeys, celebrate their unique paths, and live fulfilled, radiant lives.

For more information about N2B4B, visit N2B4B.com or follow the brand on Instagram @N2B4B.

For interview requests and assets, please contact: [email protected] .

SOURCE N2B4B