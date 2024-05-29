France's DSNA Selects Aireon Locate for Search and Rescue Operations in Overseas Territories

MCLEAN, Va., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aireon, the market leader in space-based automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) data products and services, was selected through a call for tender to supply its Aireon Locate search and rescue platform for France's Direction des Services de la Navigation Aérienne (DSNA) for its overseas territories.

DSNA, the French Air Navigation Service Provider, will utilize Aireon Locate to support search and rescue alerting within overseas territories around the world, including French Guyana (South America), Guadeloupe (Caribbean), Martinique (Caribbean), Réunion (Indian Ocean), French Polynesia (Pacific Ocean), and New Caledonia (Pacific Ocean). These territories include the Cayenne, Paramaribo, Piarco, and Tahiti Flight Information Regions (FIR). Under this contract, DSNA will use Aireon Locate across 18.6 million square kilometers of oceanic airspace.

Aireon Locate is a cloud-based resource that enables search and rescue organizations to rapidly and accurately pinpoint the location of an ADS-B-equipped aircraft. Leveraging the power of Aireon's global dataset, Aireon Locate provides critical information to operators around the globe and is particularly important for areas without ground-based infrastructure, including over oceans, mountains, remote areas, and polar regions.

"Every second matters in search and rescue operations and Aireon Locate puts vital information into the hands of those who need it in the most critical circumstances. Aireon Locate strives to take the 'search' out of search and rescue," said Michele Carandente, Aireon Deputy Vice President of Air Traffic Surveillance.

"This new space-based service will improve significantly the detection and location of aircraft under distress situations, through the overseas territories airspaces where we are delivering the search and rescue service," said Frédéric Guignier, acting director of DSNA.

