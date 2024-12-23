Frances Thomson Named Chief Marketing Officer for the Transwestern Companies

HOUSTON, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frances Thomson has been named Chief Marketing Officer for the Transwestern organization, leading marketing strategy for its integrated platform spanning real estate services, development, investment management and hospitality. A member of Transwestern's executive committee, Thomson will oversee the planning, development and execution of brand, marketing and communication agendas, as well as sales enablement initiatives across the firm.

Frances Thomson

"Frances is a talented, passionate and energetic leader with a proven ability to inspire and collaborate with internal and external partners and investors," said CEO Larry P. Heard. "Her strengths as a cross-functional team builder, relationship manager and pragmatic thinker will advance Transwestern's mission of achieving extraordinary results through an integrated platform of commercial real estate capabilities."

Thomson joins Transwestern from CBRE, where she managed property marketing and business development teams and initiatives for more than 10 years. Most recently, she served as marketing director for capital markets, spearheading value positioning, messaging, go-to-market strategy, content and creative. Her previous experience includes project management and brand development roles at Houston marketing agency FKM. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies from Vanderbilt University.

"Transwestern is a respected industry leader with an unparallelled culture and a reputation for service excellence," said Thomson. "During this period of transformational growth for the organization, I'm eager to work with leaders and marketing teams to enhance the visibility and engagement of our experts to deliver greater value to our investors and clients."

A headshot is available for download here.

