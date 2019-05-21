France's Wiko Mobile Announces Company's Expansion Into U.S. Market, First Smartphone to be Sold Exclusively Through Boost Mobile

"Consumers around the world are increasingly seeking out well-designed smartphones that deliver high-quality at an affordable price," said Wiko USA Senior Vice President Jeff Harper. "Our Wiko-branded devices currently hold a top four position among the best-selling smartphones in Western Europe and are especially popular among the style conscious consumers in France and Italy. American consumers are going to like what they see when they try our new Wiko Ride."

At launch, Boost Mobile will be the first U.S. carrier to offer the new Wiko Ride on its super-reliable, super-fast nationwide network. The new prepaid smartphone retails for $79.99 plus tax and features a vivid 5.45-inch touchscreen display, Android 9.0 Pie, a powerful 2.0 gigahertz quad core processor, and both 5MP front and 2MP rear-facing cameras. The device comes with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of ROM with support up to 32GB expandable storage.

"We're excited to be exclusively launching the Wiko Ride in the U.S.," said Boost Mobile Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing Angela Rittgers. "We aim to make reliable, quality phones a reality for all consumers, and know that with this price point, paired with our no-contract plans, Wiko Ride will make a great addition to our lineup for Boost customers."

As part of its expansion into the U.S., Wiko USA will open offices in both Plano, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia.

"The North American market represents a huge opportunity for our company and our brand," said Harper. "Our European success, built on a consumer-centric approach to everything we do, as well as our technological know-how, provides us a strong platform and a lot of momentum. Our target is to become a significant player in the U.S. and we'll make the investments necessary to achieve that goal. We couldn't be more excited about this launch."

About Boost Mobile

Established in 2002, Boost Mobile provides best-in-class value and connectivity to U.S. wireless consumers. An award-winning mobile carrier that operates on the highly reliable Sprint Nationwide 4G LTE Network, Boost Mobile offers customers the best unlimited plans with no annual service contracts.

About Wiko

Wiko, the global mobile brand, was founded in 2011 in Marseille in the South of France. Today, it employs more than 5,000 people, operates in over 30 countries around the world, and ranks among the top four smartphone brands in Western Europe. Propelled by its success in the European market, the company has a growing international presence in Asia, Africa, Middle East and in the US. More information on the company and its products can be viewed online at: www.wiko.us

