Francesca Schuler named CEO of In-Shape Health Clubs.

"Francesca is a visionary, but importantly, with over 25 years of experience in marketing and operations, she has the tools to turn that vision into reality. We believe Francesca's experience, perseverance and passion for In-Shape is the perfect combination to lead the team to achieve our long-term goals," said Jeff Jones and Scott Earthy of Fremont Private Holdings.

Finally, as part of this transition, Jeff Jones from Fremont Private Holdings will be joining In-Shape's board as Executive Chairman working directly with the leadership team.

"It's an exciting time to lead the team at In-Shape as we continue to focus on innovation. We are launching new programming in group fitness, a partnership with TRX to develop new personal and team training and we are in the final stages of implementing a new CRM system," said Ms Schuler.

She continued, "We spent the last two years transforming the brand and culture, how we sell memberships, and putting programs in place to grow our member engagement. All of this is helping us reach our goal and deliver on our mission – to create places of belonging to motivate our communities to stay healthy, fit, and happy."

Prior to joining In-Shape, Ms. Schuler was the CMO of BevMo!, a specialty beverage retailer based on the West Coast. She joined BevMo! from Treasury Wine Estates Americas where she was CMO, managing a wine portfolio of over 50 brands. Throughout her career, she also held executive positions at Method Products, Inc, The Gap, and was a partner at Marakon Associates. Ms. Schuler has an M.B.A. from Wharton and a B.A. in Comparative Literature from Brown University.

ABOUT IN-SHAPE HEALTH CLUBS

In-Shape Health Clubs operates over 65 full-service health clubs throughout California. With free weights, all the latest group fitness classes, indoor and outdoor pools, cardio equipment, basketball, tennis, racquetball and personal training, In-Shape has something for everyone. For over 35 years, In-Shape has created places of belonging and connection that motivate its communities to stay healthy, fit and happy. That's the #inshapeattitude.

