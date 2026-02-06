francesca's® Announces Chapter 11 Filing and Nationwide Store-Closing Sales

Major discounts on offer at all francesca's women's fashion boutiques and outlets across 45 states as Houston-based retailer ceases operations after 25 years.

HOUSTON, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- francesca's®, a specialty retail brand known for its distinctive boutique-style experience, today announced that it has voluntarily filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey. The filing is intended to facilitate a court-supervised process to maximize value for stakeholders.

Tiger Group, SB360 Capital Partners, and GA Group, acting as advisors to francesca's, have commenced court-approved store closing sales across the Company's entire store fleet as part of the Chapter 11 process.

"Shoppers will find discounts of 25 to 40 percent off across all product categories, and new merchandise will continue to arrive at stores," noted Michael McGrail, Member, Tiger Group. "It's an opportunity to add to or accessorize your wardrobe, find unique gifts, or just go on a treasure hunt for extraordinary deals."

The merchandise includes:

Sweaters and cardigans

Blouses, skirts, loungewear, and intimates

Denim jackets and skirts

Black dresses, party and floral dresses, and wedding guest dresses

Rompers and jumpsuits

Rings, earrings, necklaces, and bracelets

Diverse collections of gifts and accessories, and more.

Founded in Houston in 1999, francesca's has filed customary motions seeking authority to support ongoing operations, including continuing employee wages and benefits and honoring post-petition obligations to vendors and partners.

"This process provides a structured path to pursue the best outcome for all stakeholders," said Curt Kroll, CFO. "We remain focused on operating responsibly and supporting our teams, partners, and guests throughout this process."

The full store list is available at:

https://francescas.com/store-locator

Additional information regarding the Chapter 11 proceedings will be available at https://cases.stretto.com/FrancescasAcquisition

Media Contacts: At Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected].

SOURCE francesca's