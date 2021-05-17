francesca's® Celebrates National Hiring Day With Speed Interviews

"This is such an exciting time to be a part of francesca's. We are on a journey to creating a more inclusive, innovative and unique experience for our guests as well as our associates. We believe our field team and the connection that they have to our customers is a differentiator for us, and we listen to, and deeply value the powerful and diverse voices and talents of all associates across our brand," said Chris Kaighn, Senior VP of Boutiques, Real Estate and Strategic Partnerships of francesca's®.

More than 260 retail positions are available at francesca's® boutiques nationwide including boutique stylist and sales lead openings as well as Boutique Team Leader openings and a District Team Leader opening in the Minneapolis market. Opportunities are open to applicants who are looking for a fun work culture that includes an associate discount. francesca's® boutiques can be found in 45 states.

francesca's® also has open roles at the Houston home office. Candidates can apply to those directly online. These positions will be a separate process from National Hiring Day and not part of the boutique speed interviews. To apply for these jobs, please visit: https://francescas.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/Home_Office_Opportunities

francesca's® is an exciting work environment for anyone with a love of fashion, and a desire to join our fun, unique work culture according to current team members. "I love working at francesca's, especially because of the possibilities around growth. This company invested in my development and helped me grow from a keyholder to an interim district team leader. Eight years later and I still continue to learn and have fun every day," says Kelsey Cranmer, Interim District Team Leader.

With local retail boutiques an important part of the brand, francesca's® is also announcing the reopening of 7 regional boutiques in time for summer fashion treasure hunting and safe in-boutique shopping experiences. These boutiques have already rehired nearly 30% of former associates, contributing to rebuilding the economies in these cities. Some of the reopenings include boutiques in Las Vegas, Mission Viejo, Chicago and Garden City. For a list of boutiques, please visit www.francescas.com

To find the closest francesca's boutique near you, please visit https://www.francescas.com/store-locator.do

Interested candidates can speed interview at any francesca's® boutique on Wednesday, May 19, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

francesca's® is a specialty retailer which operates a nationwide chain of boutiques providing customers a unique, fun and personalized shopping experience. The merchandise assortment is a diverse and balanced mix of apparel, jewelry, accessories and gifts which targets 18–35-year-olds. francesca's® is continuing to embrace diversity and inclusion with recently adding two new collections: franki and francesca's® Fit which creates a more positive and inclusive experience; we now offer sizes for a 10-year-old up to 3X. Today, francesca's® operates 460 boutiques in 45 states and also serves its customers through francescas.com, and the francesca's® app. For additional information on francesca's®, please visit www.francescas.com .

