Francesco Baschieri Accepted Into Forbes Business Council

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Francesco Baschieri, president of audio technology company Voxnest , has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Baschieri was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Francesco into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Baschieri has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Baschieri will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Baschieri will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to join so many respected business leaders in the Forbes Council community," said Baschieri. "It's a great chance to further cement how Voxnest is leading the way in the podcast technology industry."

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

About Voxnest

Voxnest is a technology company that provides professional solutions for podcasters and the brands looking to engage with listeners. The company's comprehensive tools for podcast creation, distribution, management, measurement, monetization and advertising include Spreaker, catering to independent podcasters, Spreaker Enterprise, a turnkey platform for enterprises, and Dynamo, a standalone monetization solution that gives any podcaster, regardless of host or distribution platform, the ability to earn revenue using Voxnest's real-time, dynamic ad injection technology. The company also works directly with brands looking to deliver highly-targeted, high-impact advertising campaigns through podcasts. The company, launched in January 2018 following the merger of Spreaker and BlogTalkRadio, is led by co-founder and President Francesco Baschieri and is headquartered in New York.

