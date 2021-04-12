Francesco Maria Lavino appointed Chief Executive Officer of F2G Ltd

MANCHESTER, England and VIENNA, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- F2G Limited ("F2G"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on life threatening fungal diseases, announces that Francesco Maria Lavino has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and member of the Board of F2G. Mr. Lavino brings substantial specialty pharmaceutical leadership and expertise in the antifungal arena, including most notably, serving as AVP, Global Brand Leader, Anti-infectives portfolio at Merck & Co. and as Chief Commercial Officer of Nabriva Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBRV). Ian Nicholson is stepping down as CEO following eight years of dedicated service to F2G to pursue non-executive roles and will provide support to ensure an effective transition.

Mr. Lavino is based in Princeton, New Jersey, USA, and will lead the development and commercialization of olorofim for the treatment of patients who have limited treatment options for difficult-to-treat invasive fungal mold infections such as azole-resistant aspergillosis, coccidioidomycosis, scedosporiosis, lomentosporiosis, and other rare mold infections.

"We are delighted to welcome Francesco Lavino to F2G. He is a highly experienced leader with a proven track record of working to create significant value for shareholders. We believe we have a strong team in place to lead F2G into its next phase of growth. The team will focus on the US and worldwide opportunities to help patients with serious fungal infections in need of additional treatment options," said Patrick Vink, Chairman of F2G Ltd.

"I would like to thank Ian Nicholson for his dedicated leadership in transforming F2G from a preclinical company into the strong Company it is today with two FDA Breakthrough Therapy designations for its lead compound olorofim, and an NDA filing expected in 2022. Ian has successfully raised significant capital, most recently a $60 million round in 2020, which has enabled the generation of excellent data supporting the strong efficacy and safety profile of olorofim in rare fungal infections. I am pleased he will continue to support the transition to ensure the further success of F2G."

Francesco Maria Lavino, CEO of F2G Ltd, commented: "This is a transformational time to join F2G and I am very excited to lead the Company through its next phase of growth and to maximize the full potential of olorofim, a first-in-class, oral agent for the treatment of severe fungal infections including invasive pulmonary aspergillosis and Valley Fever. The fact that olorofim is the only anti-fungal agent ever to have been granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation underscores its potential to positively impact the treatment of patients with these life-threatening diseases."

Francesco has over twenty years of pharma and biotech experience in strategic and operational roles in US, Europe and Emerging Markets. He served as Chief Commercial Officer at Nabriva Therapeutics from July 2017 where he led the US commercial organization buildout and the launch of Xenleta, a first-in-class new antibiotic treatment. Prior to Nabriva, he spent almost 15 years at Merck and Cubist Pharmaceuticals in different commercial roles and therapeutic areas at global, regional and country level. He held the position of Global Brand Leader for the Anti-Infective Portfolio (2015-2017) and was the commercial lead of the Merck Antifungal Portfolio in EMEAC (2009-2010) and Globally (2011-2013). Francesco began his career in pharmaceutical sales in Italy and holds a BS in Pharmacy from Federico II University of Naples, Italy and a MBA from SDA Bocconi School of Management in Milan, Italy.

About Olorofim / Clinical trial

The Phase 2b study for olorofim (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT03583164) is a global open-label study in patients who have limited treatment options for difficult-to-treat invasive fungal mold infections such as azole-resistant aspergillosis, scedosporiosis, lomentosporiosis, and other rare mold infections.

About F2G

F2G is a world-leading UK- and Austria-based biotech company (F2G Ltd and F2G Biotech GmbH) focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies to treat life-threatening invasive fungal infections. F2G has discovered and developed a completely new class of antifungal agents called the orotomides. The orotomides selectively target fungal dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH), a key enzyme in the de novo pyrimidine biosynthesis pathway. This is a completely different mechanism from that of the currently marketed antifungal agents and gives the orotomides fungicidal activity against a broad range of rare and resistant fungal mold infections. Olorofim (formerly, F901318) is F2G's leading candidate from this class and is in a Phase 2b open-label study focusing on rare and resistant invasive fungal infections such as aspergillosis (including azole-resistant strains), scedosporiosis (including lomentosporiosis). Olorofim has received orphan drug status from the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and invasive scedosporiosis. Olorofim has received orphan drug status from the US FDA for the treatment of coccidioidomycosis, lomentosporiosis/scedosporiosis, and invasive aspergillosis. Olorofim has been granted Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designation Invasive for aspergillosis, invasive scedosporiosis, invasive lomentosporiosis, coccidioidomycosis, invasive disease due to Scopulariopsis species, and invasive fusariosis. www.f2g.com

