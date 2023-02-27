FranchiCzar Acquires Pinot's Palette, Growing the Franchisor's Network to More Than 100 Franchise Units Across Three Brands

Leading franchise software and services provider and franchisor welcomes high-end paint-and-sip franchise to its growing portfolio

HOUSTON, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FranchiCzar , a developer of world-class software and services designed to help franchise brands scale their growth and operations, and the parent company of emerging franchise brands Valhallan and Iron 24 , announced today its acquisition of Pinot's Palette , the upscale paint-and-sip franchise that has led the industry enabling adults to explore their creative side for 15 years. With more than 80 franchises across the United States and Canada, Pinot's Palette brings the FranchiCzar network to more than 100 franchise locations open or in development across three brands.

"As an established brand with locations across the country, Pinot's Palette is a welcome addition to the FranchiCzar family of brands and will be pivotal in the future growth of our network of brands as we continue to expand into new verticals to help individuals become the best version of themselves," said David Graham, FranchiCzar Founder and CEO. "Founders Craig Ceccanti and Charles Willis mentored me as I began my first franchise, Code Ninjas, several years ago and helped me become the leader I am today. I am grateful for their trust in allowing FranchiCzar to continue the legacy they have built."

Craig Ceccanti, Charles Willis and Beth Willis founded Pinot's Palette in Houston, Texas, in 2009. Since its launch, the brand has been recognized numerous times in top industry rankings, including the Inc. 5000, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and Franchise Business Review's Top 50 for Franchisee Satisfaction.

This acquisition follows a strong first year of franchising for two of FranchiCzar's emerging brands, Iron 24 and Valhallan. Pinot's Palette joins as the first established franchise brand acquired by FranchiCzar and as part of FranchiCzar's growing portfolio of brands. FranchiCzar plans to utilize its network, services and world-class software to drive expansion of Pinot's Palette. FranchiCzar is targeting significant growth for all of its brands for the rest of 2023, with many new Valhallan and Iron 24 locations planned to open soon.

"We know our franchisees are in good hands and that FranchiCzar is the right place to drive the next growth stage for the brand," said Pinot's Palette Co-Founder Craig Ceccant. "I have known David Graham for years and have full confidence in a bright future for Pinot's Palette under his leadership and team."

FranchiCzar brings technology and expertise from franchising veterans to guide the brand into its next chapter. Shauna Garner, President of FranchiCzar will assume the role of brand president of Pinot's Palette, bringing extensive franchising and wine industry experience to the position. FranchiCzar's Michael Hataway will join Pinot's Palette as executive vice president of operations. David Graham will be the new CEO of Pinot's Palette and will continue to oversee all FranchiCzar brands.

FranchiCzar is attending the 2023 International Franchise Association's ("IFA") Annual Convention (booth #600) at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada, from February 26 to March 1 to connect with emerging franchisors needing franchise software and services to help scale their businesses. To learn more about FranchiCzar and how the FranchiCzar Operating System (FCOS) helps to elevate a franchise network, book a 15-minute meeting with FranchiCzar CEO David Graham by visiting ifa.franchiczar.com .

About FranchiCzar

FranchiCzar, the parent company of Valhallan and Iron 24, is a leading developer of betterment brands in the education, entertainment, creativity and fitness industries and a provider of world-class software and services that help franchise brands scale their growth and operations. Based in Pearland, TX, FranchiCzar offers an end-to-end ecosystem in which franchise brands can thrive, pairing its FranchiCzar Operating System (FCOS) with a suite of services, including franchise development, marketing, operations, and technology.

About Pinot's Palette

Pinot's Palette is a pioneer of the paint-and-sip experience – a revolutionary way to enjoy art and wine, meet new people and bond with friends. With more than 80 locations, Pinot's Palette is the world's fastest-growing franchise in the creative entertainment industry. Guests enjoy a no-experience-required art class – all supplies included – directed by trained, local artists who guide guests step-by-step through a featured painting. By bringing fun, modern and creative ideas to their events, Pinot's Palette creates a unique, rewarding experience while providing a worthwhile contribution to the community. For more information, visit pinotspalette.com .

