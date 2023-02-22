FranchiCzar to Attend International Franchise Association's Annual Convention Seeking Franchisor Partnerships Following Strong First Year of Franchising Its Own Brands

Leading franchise software service provider and franchisor looks to partner with emerging franchisors and sets brand growth goals for 2023

HOUSTON, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FranchiCzar , a developer of world-class software and services designed to help franchise brands scale their growth and operations and the parent company of multiple brands, including Valhallan and Iron 24 , announced its attendance at the 2023 International Franchise Association's (IFA) Annual Convention (booth #600) at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada from February 26 to March 1, to find emerging franchisors needing franchise software to help scale their business.

"We're looking forward to gaining valuable insights into the world of franchising at IFA and meeting with some great emerging brands poised for growth," said David Graham, FranchiCzar CEO. "We're excited to tell them more about how our technology makes it easier to manage their entire franchise – without spending a fortune."

The FranchiCzar Operating System (FCOS) is an end-to-end technology platform for emerging franchisors to manage virtually everything – including franchisees, customers, payments, royalties, support tickets, and more. FCOS also differentiates itself by having no upfront cost to get started or ongoing costs to franchisors or franchisees.

FranchiCzar's presence at IFA will also showcase the brand in its role as a franchisor following the launches of the youth esports franchise Valhallan and the technology-enabled gym concept Iron 24. The last year saw each brand have major accomplishments that project for an even stronger year of growth in 2023 and beyond.

Accomplishments include:

Valhallan:

Iron 24:

Opened its first gym location in Conroe, TX , with several announced locations coming soon in Texas and Florida .

, with several announced locations coming soon in and . Created partnerships with top fitness and recovery equipment manufacturers, including Matrix, Free Motion, LifeFitness, Core, Sunlighten and Hydro Massage;

And announced plans to open at least ten additional Iron 24 gyms coming soon in markets across the U.S.

Building on their momentum from the past year, Valhallan and Iron 24 are targeting aggressive growth strategies in 2023. Valhallan plans to sign at least 100 new franchisees and open 75 arenas worldwide. Iron 24 is looking to acquire existing gym brands to convert them into Iron 24 locations, sign 60 new franchisees and open 75 locations nationwide.

The initial investment for a Valhallan franchise is approximately $52,950 to $201,400 in the U.S. Prospective franchisees in the U.K. can contact Valhallan for pricing information. More information on Valhallan and how to inquire about franchise opportunities nationwide is available at valhallan.com/franchise and valhallan.com/franchise-UK for the U.K.

The initial investment for an Iron 24 franchise is approximately $91,950 to $288,850 in the U.S. Prospective franchisees should visit iron24.com/franchise to learn more and request additional information.

About FranchiCzar

FranchiCzar, the parent company of Valhallan and Iron 24, is a leading developer of world-class software services designed to help franchise brands scale their growth and operations. Based out of Pearland, TX, FranchiCzar brings together world-class franchise software with a suite of services designed to scale a franchise with a team of franchising and vertical industry experts. By offering franchising as a service, FranchiCzar empowers franchisors to succeed with its simple and unique integrated approach to franchise software and services.

