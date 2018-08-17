Franchise 500 Brands Rank Fishman PR as No. 1 Public Relations Firm in Franchising

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fishman PR, a national agency specializing in PR, content marketing and social influencer relations to help franchise brands grow, has been recognized as the top public relations firm for franchise companies in Entrepreneur magazine's inaugural "Best in Service" ranking of top franchise industry suppliers.

The industry-leading agency, founded in 1991, was ranked by franchisors as the No. 1 public relations firm in the space in terms of volume of franchise brands served and overall service satisfaction. In addition, Franchise Elevator, another agency owned by Brad Fishman that focuses on helping emerging franchise brands grow, was ranked No. 5 on the list.

"After more than 27 years of helping franchisors gain exposure of their franchise opportunities and brands, we're humbled to be ranked as their top choice of PR agencies," said Sherri Fishman, president and co-founder. "Our staff is inspired to generate awareness of the franchise model through earned media and storytelling because they know their results ultimately contribute to increasing small business ownership, and to the health of franchisees. It's meaningful work."

To determine the top suppliers in franchising, Entrepreneur magazine surveyed hundreds of franchisors – from brand-new companies just jumping into franchising to top-ranked Franchise 500® brands with thousands of locations – to find out which suppliers they do business with and how satisfied they are with them. Suppliers were then scored based on both how many franchisors reported using them and their satisfaction ratings. The final ranking consists of the 15 top-scoring suppliers in each of seven categories: accounting, banking/financing, legal services, marketing, merchant services, other technology services and public relations.

Fishman PR's depth of understanding in public relations for franchise companies goes back to the agency's roots. In 1991, Sherri Fishman recognized the need for a specialized PR firm to manage the unique needs of franchisors. She and husband Brad Fishman entrenched themselves in the industry and grew the agency to fill the niche in franchising PR. Over the years services have evolved to meet the changing needs of franchisors for both franchise lead generation and consumer brand awareness, including strategic media relations, digital content marketing and social influencer relations. The agency also has a dedicated division providing local Grand Opening support for new franchisees.

"Being recognized as the number one PR agency by emerging and established franchisors is a tremendous honor for our team," said Brad Fishman, CEO and co-founder. "We always have and always will focus on bringing results for our clients. We will continue to make that our No. 1 priority by always looking to strengthen and evolve our services to help franchise brands grow."

About Fishman PR



Founded in 1991, Chicago-based Fishman Public Relations offers best-in-class public relations, content marketing and influencer relations services for franchisors. For 27 years, the specialty agency has helped hundreds of brands grow through smart and powerful franchise lead generation and brand awareness campaigns. Fishman PR is the only franchising PR agency approved as a partner of Worldcom Public Relations Group, an exclusive group of global PR firms consisting of 110 international agency partners operating in over 95 cities on 6 continents. This provides clients' access to trusted PR partners across the globe. For more information, visit www.fishmanpr.com.

Media Contact: Debra Vilchis, Fishman PR, 847-945-1300 ext. 227, dvilchis@fishmanpr.com

SOURCE Fishman PR

Related Links

http://www.fishmanpr.com

