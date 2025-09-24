Franchise Business Review names Five Star Bath Solutions among Most Profitable Franchises of 2025

The premier bathroom remodeling franchise has been honored for its high growth potential

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Star Bath Solutions, a leading bathroom remodeling franchise known for transforming spaces with style, quality and efficiency, has been named one of the Most Profitable Franchises of 2025 by Franchise Business Review (FBR). The honor underscores the brand's strong business model, owner satisfaction and consistent return on investment.

Five Star Bath Solutions, a leader in bathroom transformations, has been named among the Most Profitable Franchises of 2025.

This recognition highlights Five Star Bath Solutions' continued success in supporting franchise owners with proven systems, robust back-end support and training designed to maximize efficiency and profitability. With a focus on streamlined operations and customer experience, the brand has helped entrepreneurs build sustainable businesses while delivering affordable, high-quality bath remodeling solutions to homeowners nationwide.

"Our franchise model is designed to accelerate growth and maximize opportunity by combining low overhead, rapid scalability and a powerful turnkey marketing system that positions owners to see revenue faster than they would in independent alternatives," said Dean Hartley, Brand President of Five Star Bath Solutions. "We provide a proven roadmap to profitability, opening the door for entrepreneurs from all walks of life to thrive in the home services industry."

FBR's recognition comes on the heels of other notable distinctions for Five Star Bath Solutions, including being recognized by Entrepreneur as one of the Fasted-Growing Franchises in the U.S. and Canada and as one of the Top Franchise Brands for Multi-Unit Owners. The brand earned both distinctions in 2025.

Franchise Business Review is a market research firm that provides the only rankings of franchise opportunities based solely on owner satisfaction and performance. To identify the Most Profitable Franchises of 2025, FBR analyzed survey responses from more than 35,000 franchise owners representing 365 leading brands. Owners were asked about their overall satisfaction with their franchise and likelihood of recommending it to other entrepreneurs. The FBR rankings also took into account profitability indicators including average annual income and startup capital requirements.

"Profitability, franchisee satisfaction and long-term return on investment are the most critical factors to evaluate before investing in any franchise," said Eric Stites, founder and CEO of Franchise Business Review. "Like any new business, most franchises take years of dedication before they truly take off. But if you put in the work to research your options, you dramatically increase your chances of building meaningful wealth over time. The brands featured on our Most Profitable Franchises list not only demonstrate stronger income potential, but also rank highest in satisfaction according to the franchise owners themselves."

To learn more about Five Star Bath Solutions, visit fivestarbathsolutions.com.

To see the full list of this year's Most Profitable Franchises, visit franchisebusinessreview.com.

About Five Star Bath Solutions

Five Star Bath Solutions is the premier bath transformation franchise in the home remodeling industry. The company, named to the highly competitive Entrepreneur Franchise 500 for seven consecutive years, designs and builds dream bathrooms through expertise and trust providing affordable transformations and beautiful solutions. Part of the Five Star Franchising portfolio of home service brands since 2014, Five Star Bath Solutions is one of the fastest-growing bath remodeling franchises in the world with more than 250 franchise locations. Five Star Bath Solutions has been recognized by Entrepreneur as one of the Fasted-Growing Franchises in the U.S. and Canada and as one of the Top Franchise Brands for Multi-Unit Owners, earning both distinctions in 2025. For more information, visit fivestarbathsolutions.com. To learn about franchising with Five Star Bath Solutions, visit bathsolutionsfranchising.com.

About Five Star Franchising

Five Star Franchising is an innovative, growing platform of home service brands with more than 1,600 total locations throughout North America. Franchise owners across Five Star's brands, including Five Star Bath Solutions, Gotcha Covered, Bio-One, Mosquito Shield, 1-800-Packouts and Card My Yard enjoy a robust support network and access to industry-leading tools such as ProNexis, the 24/7 sales support solution tailored for home service businesses, and Five Star Marketing Services, Five Star Franchising's elite marketing engine. Five Star Franchising's commitment to core values — Driven, Real, Innovative, Vital and Enthusiastic (DRIVE) — ensures its brands are category leaders and empowers franchise owners to maximize profitable growth and secure their financial destiny. Five Star Franchising is consistently recognized as one of the most successful companies in the industry. The company has appeared on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America five times total, most recently in 2025. Five Star Franchising also ranks among the fastest-growing businesses in its home state, with positions on the MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100, the Utah Valley BusinessQ UV50 and the Utah Business Fast 50 lists. For more information, visit fivestarfranchising.com.

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,300 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/digital-guides.

SOURCE Five Star Bath Solutions