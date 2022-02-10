Franchise Convention Spotlights Digital Training on JUNO

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JUNO, a software company that connects and educates people on a single destination platform for events and year-round community, offers a training opportunity for those in the franchise community.

JUNO CEO Josh Hotsenpiller will speak on Training in 2022 at the International Franchise Association's annual convention at 4 p.m. February 27 at the San Diego Convention Center.

"Education and networking have changed in the past two years," Hotsenpiller says. "Future-forward organizations are focusing on how digital tools can help them achieve business goals. For franchisors, keeping franchisees informed and connected to each other to solve business challenges is key."

The Training in 2022 session at IFA will cover post-pandemic decision-making about tools to keep and tools to lose as well as best practices for using tools that bring people together virtually. Also presenting in the Operations track are Carisa Findley, VP, Learning & Development, TITLE Boxing Club; Evan Hackel, CFE, Founder & CEO, Tortal Training; and Heather Lane, VP, Training & Operations Services, FOCUS Brands

Hotsenpiller, who has a background in human connection and community software, leads the team at JUNO, a Single Destination Platform for Events, Learning, Networking, and Analytics -- a Super App for communities. From early 2020, JUNO has been iterating and adapting to the need for humans to come together.

JUNO recently was recognized for those efforts with the Best Event Software: Community Platform honor from the Professional Convention Management Association and the BIG Innovation Award 2022 from Business Intelligence Group.

"Innovation is about being creative, and we have a team that likes to push the boundaries of possibility. We skate to where the puck is going, not where it is, innovating and getting ahead of new ideas," said VP, Engineering and JUNO Founder Leon Josaitis.

ABOUT JUNO

JUNO connects and educates people on a single destination platform for events and year-round community. This software-as-a-service solution is embraced by innovative clients ready to make the digital transformation necessary for future success in events, member communications and learning.

JUNO has helped hundreds of thousands of users across five continents come together with more than 50 million minutes of streamed educational content. Organizations like the Professional Convention Management Association, American College of Emergency Physicians, MCI, Network of Executive Women, American Heart Association, a Big 4 national sports organization and a top philanthropic group have all chosen JUNO for events and engagement.

Learn more at www.junolive.com. For details or interviews, contact Dana Freker Doody at [email protected] or 972.349.0015.

