Franchise Direct Australia Releases "How to Market Your Franchise Locally and Online"

SYDNEY, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Franchise Direct Australia has announced the release of its latest resource, "How to Market Your Franchise Locally and Online." This resource offers steps in the marketing process for both local and online marketing.

For marketing to local customers, franchises should focus on building local relationships, sponsoring local events, rethinking traditional marketing media, and joining the local chamber of commerce. Local relationships and sponsorships demonstrate to the community that a franchise is here to stay, and a chamber of commerce membership enables a franchise to establish a business-to-business (B2B) network. For direct mail marketing, franchises should focus on quality over quantity. "Your franchise success will be built on your ability to connect with your local community," according to Franchise Direct Australia.

Online franchise marketing can be achieved by setting up a Google Business Profile, utilizing local SEO, having a targeted social media strategy, using paid ads, and building a personal email list. Having a Google Business Profile allows customers to see important information before visiting the website, and targeted social media marketing enables the franchise to run promotions and post about specific products or services. Local SEO and paid ads are beneficial to franchises because they focus on local keywords, landing pages, and geo-targeting. If a franchise owns its own email list, it will be a marketing tool that can stay with the franchise.

To learn more about marketing a franchise locally and online, please visit Franchise Direct Australia here .

About Franchise Direct Australia:

Franchise Direct Australia's goal is to provide a reliable, authoritative platform where entrepreneurs can connect with franchisors seeking investors. In support of this objective, our mission is to be the leading online resource for franchise opportunities and the knowledge centre of choice for anyone seeking information on the franchise industry.

SOURCE Franchise Direct AU