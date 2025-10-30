Franchise Direct Releases "Franchise Trends in Health, Wellness & Fitness" Guide

This guide informs consumers of franchise trends in health, wellness, and fitness by looking at how health-related franchises have adapted to better serve customers.

ATLANTA, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Franchise Direct has announced the release of its latest resource "Franchise Trends in Health, Wellness, & Fitness." This resource delves into franchise trends by covering technology-driven fitness, personalized wellness trends, holistic and integrative health franchises, and wellness in recovery functions.

"By evolving to keep up with changing lifestyle habits and tech advancements, these franchises are changing how consumers interact with well-being and wellness in 2025 and beyond," according to Franchise Direct. Franchises often use technology to reach new customers and retain existing ones. Specifically, AI can help create new workouts or monitor performance data, and many fitness franchises are turning to virtual instructors for both in-person and online workouts.

Consumers are seeking personalized wellness options, and fitness franchises have adapted by offering personalized wellness data, DNA-based fitness options, and real-time tracking for lifestyle, workouts, and medical monitoring. Holistic and integrative health franchises are adding a focus on mental health by offering mindfulness classes, meditation sessions, and stress-management workshops and a focus on recovery therapies by providing services for cryotherapy and IV therapy. The rise of a newfound focus on wellness in recovery function is also highlighted in the resource, including technological innovations, advances in muscle recovery, and wellness coaching.

