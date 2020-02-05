Franchise Expo South set to Take Place at Miami Beach Convention Center February 20-22

MIAMI, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The premier franchise event in the southern U.S. is making the strategic move home to its debut city, Miami. Ranking among the top U.S. cities for economic growth, Miami will become the epicenter of small business opportunities as thousands of entrepreneurs gather for Franchise Expo South at the Miami Beach Convention Center Feb. 20-22. The event is set to bring together franchisors and prospective franchisees eager to join the rapidly growing and successful $700+ billion franchise industry.

Franchise Expo South is returning to, Miami where businesses are growing at one of the fastest rates in the country. Among all large U.S. metros, Miami ranked eighth in annual business establishment growth at two percent – more than double the national average. Miami's strong economy paired with its growing and diverse population makes it a phenomenal city to host the 2020 event to a lead-rich environment, introducing vast franchise opportunities to potential franchise candidates.

"Miami's bustling city is the perfect market to host Franchise Expo South as we aim to inform attendees of the ins-and-outs of franchise business while driving them, their business, and future businesses to success," said John Erich, Director of Marketing for MFV Expositions, producer of Franchise Expo South. "Our strategic move to Miami will open the doors to new opportunities for both franchisors and prospective franchisees as we aim to offer eager business prospects the chance to grow to unimaginable heights through franchising. There's no better way to get that process started than one-on-one interaction, and we cannot wait to hear the success stories and the newly closed deals that result from this show."

This year's event will feature nearly 200 exhibitors ranging from emerging start-ups to well-known, established brands – including restaurants, fitness clubs, auto repairs, pet supply stores, and more. Investments will range from $10,000 to $1 million+. In addition to the expansive display of franchise opportunities, there will be comprehensive educational programs including over 20 complimentary seminars and three in-depth workshops. Topics include "Franchising Your Business," "Minorities in Franchising – How to Start or Grow a Franchise Business," "A Day in the Life of a Home-Based Franchise Owner," among others. Additionally, SCORE Miami, a team of experienced business mentors and advisors, will be on hand providing insights and knowledge to small business owners and entrepreneurs wishing to start a business.

"As the industry takes off, expos are the best place to find people who are seriously looking for a new business. It's sort of like a one-stop-shop shopping mall. If somebody has the desire to get into business, how do they know what they want? They can come to the franchise expo, meet us, and meet all the people here to be able to make an informed decision," said Marla Topliff, president of Rosati's Pizza. "We're there to guide them through the process – as far as I'm concerned the expo is one of the most valuable tools for franchisees and development."

For those interested in attending, registration costs $10 in advance and $20 at the door. Those who register at www.FranchiseExpoSouth.com and use promo code FPR can receive a complimentary pass to attend the show. On-site registration is also available, but pre-registration is recommended.

Attendees are encouraged to take advantage of the show app, Franchise Expo Matchmaking, available for download on Apple and Android devices. The app not only provides basic show information, but allows attendees to schedule meetings with exhibitors and create their own conference schedule to maximize time for the best expo experience.

Last year, attendees from 33 states and 27countries flooded the convention center, and this year is expected to follow suit as franchising continues to prove itself as one of the strongest business models available.

About MFV Expositions

For 30 years, MFV Expositions Comexposium, has been the world's largest producers of franchise expos. Known for its highly successful U.S.-based franchise events and overseas shows, the company offers high-quality face-to-face opportunities for franchisees and franchisors looking to grow the industry. In addition, MFV also offers access to online franchise opportunities through web-based resources. Please visit www.betheboss.com for more info.

