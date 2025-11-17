Franchise Fame, Europe's award-winning marketing agency for brand expansion, and Leads to Fame, a U.S.-based digital growth agency, today announced their merger under the Leads to Fame brand.

MEDINA, Ohio, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Two internationally recognized marketing firms— Franchise Fame and Leads to Fame—have merged to create one global growth agency designed to help brands scale across borders with performance, precision, and AI-enhanced marketing systems.

Dani Peleva, Founder and CEO, Leads to Fame

The new agency, operating under the Leads to Fame brand, brings together award-winning expertise, multi-language capabilities, performance-driven digital strategies, and a proven footprint in more than 50 countries. The merger gives companies of all sizes— brands, partners, and multi-location organizations—access to a comprehensive team specializing in international growth, digital performance, and creative strategy.

For more than a decade, Franchise Fame has earned global recognition for innovative marketing frameworks, including its proprietary Five Fs Growth Methodology™. Leads to Fame has built a strong U.S. presence with marketing campaigns for clients such as The Dog Wizard, offering expertise in paid media, SEO, UX, performance PR, and AI-accelerated search strategies.

Leadership on the Forward Momentum

"This merger represents a powerful step forward for clients looking to grow beyond a single region," said Dani Peleva, CEO. "Together, we are building a unified agency with the systems, technology, and international talent needed to accelerate global expansion."

"Our combined strengths give clients a global partner that can execute at scale," added Founding Partner Rune Sovndahl. "From multi-region search strategies to international paid media, we're raising the bar for what modern marketing agencies can deliver."

Comprehensive Service Offering for the AI Era

The consolidated agency provides a unified suite of services optimized for the future of digital discovery, moving beyond traditional SEO:

Strategic Marketing & Consulting: Developing core expansion strategies.

Developing core expansion strategies. Performance Marketing: High-ROI campaigns across Paid Media (PPC, Paid Social).

High-ROI campaigns across Paid Media (PPC, Paid Social). AI Search and Discovery: Ensuring brand visibility in emerging search platforms and AI-driven answer engines.

Ensuring brand visibility in emerging search platforms and AI-driven answer engines. AI Marketing Automation: Deploying technology for hyper-personalized messaging at scale.

Deploying technology for hyper-personalized messaging at scale. Digital PR and Reputation Management: Securing earned media and shaping brand narratives.

Securing earned media and shaping brand narratives. Design & UX Optimization: Enhancing user experience for higher conversion rates.

The new Leads to Fame is focused on eliminating the complexities of cross-border scaling, providing clients with a competitive advantage in an increasingly digitized and crowded marketplace.

Find out more about the newly formed entity on their website, www.leadstofame.com.

Media Contact: Press contact: Allan Edwards, Binary PR, Email: [email protected]

Based in Medina, Ohio, Leads to Fame is a performance marketing agency with a strong focus on generative engine optimisation and AI-enhanced search strategies.

