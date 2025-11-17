Franchise Fame and Leads to Fame Merge, Creating a Global Agency to Power Brand Expansion Across Markets

News provided by

Leads To Fame

Nov 17, 2025, 13:11 ET

  • Franchise Fame, Europe's award-winning marketing agency for brand expansion, and Leads to Fame, a U.S.-based digital growth agency, today announced their merger under the Leads to Fame brand.

MEDINA, Ohio, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Two internationally recognized marketing firms— Franchise Fame and Leads to Fame—have merged to create one global growth agency designed to help brands scale across borders with performance, precision, and AI-enhanced marketing systems.

Continue Reading
Dani Peleva, Founder and CEO, Leads to Fame
Dani Peleva, Founder and CEO, Leads to Fame

The new agency, operating under the Leads to Fame brand, brings together award-winning expertise, multi-language capabilities, performance-driven digital strategies, and a proven footprint in more than 50 countries. The merger gives companies of all sizes— brands, partners, and multi-location organizations—access to a comprehensive team specializing in international growth, digital performance, and creative strategy.

For more than a decade, Franchise Fame has earned global recognition for innovative marketing frameworks, including its proprietary Five Fs Growth Methodology. Leads to Fame has built a strong U.S. presence with marketing campaigns for clients such as The Dog Wizard, offering expertise in paid media, SEO, UX, performance PR, and AI-accelerated search strategies.

Leadership on the Forward Momentum

"This merger represents a powerful step forward for clients looking to grow beyond a single region," said Dani Peleva, CEO. "Together, we are building a unified agency with the systems, technology, and international talent needed to accelerate global expansion."

"Our combined strengths give clients a global partner that can execute at scale," added Founding Partner Rune Sovndahl. "From multi-region search strategies to international paid media, we're raising the bar for what modern marketing agencies can deliver."

Comprehensive Service Offering for the AI Era

The consolidated agency provides a unified suite of services optimized for the future of digital discovery, moving beyond traditional SEO:

  • Strategic Marketing & Consulting: Developing core expansion strategies.
  • Performance Marketing: High-ROI campaigns across Paid Media (PPC, Paid Social).
  • AI Search and Discovery: Ensuring brand visibility in emerging search platforms and AI-driven answer engines.
  • AI Marketing Automation: Deploying technology for hyper-personalized messaging at scale.
  • Digital PR and Reputation Management: Securing earned media and shaping brand narratives.
  • Design & UX Optimization: Enhancing user experience for higher conversion rates.

The new Leads to Fame is focused on eliminating the complexities of cross-border scaling, providing clients with a competitive advantage in an increasingly digitized and crowded marketplace.

Find out more about the newly formed entity on their website, www.leadstofame.com.

Media Contact: Press contact: Allan Edwards, Binary PR, Email: [email protected]

Based in Medina, Ohio, Leads to Fame is a performance marketing agency with a strong focus on generative engine optimisation and AI-enhanced search strategies. 

SOURCE Leads To Fame

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo