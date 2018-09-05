Franchise Times to re-launch The Franchise Handbook

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Franchise Times, the leading news and information source in franchising, announces it has acquired and is preparing a re-launch of The Franchise Handbook, for 30 years a recognized industry resource.

Available January 1, 2019, The Franchise Handbook is an annual print supplement and online resource, providing an encyclopedia of franchise facts, dates, easy-to-read charts, statistics and succinct explanations of challenging franchise topics to help franchisors, franchisees, suppliers and vendors find answers to their franchising questions, meant to be referred to again and again each year.

Advertising sections will showcase hundreds of growing franchises and vendor directories will list top service providers in legal, technology, real estate, finance, equipment and other areas crucial to building a successful franchise operation.

"We're excited about re-launching The Franchise Handbook as a supplement to Franchise Times' print and online products and believe the new version will provide an essential resource to people who need answers about franchising throughout each year," said Mary Jo Larson, publisher of Franchise Times magazine.

