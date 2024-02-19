Franchise Veteran Keith Gerson Uses 50 Years of Industry Experience to Launch Gerson Advisory Services

New Franchise Supplier Emerges as Number of Franchised Establishments Grows at Consistent Rate

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the goal of providing necessary education and resources to franchisors and franchisees, industry veteran Keith Gerson announces the launch of Gerson Advisory Services (GAS). After serving as a franchisor, franchisee, and supplier, Gerson now looks to share his 50 years of experience and knowledge with all of the franchise industry.

Keith Gerson has seen every side of the franchising industry – from serving in executive and C-Suite positions for leading brands in restaurant, B2B, and residential service sectors, to being a franchisee at Mrs. Fields while serving as the company's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Franchising and Licensing, to the supplier side as President of Franchise Operations at FranConnect. In his most recent position at FranConnect, Gerson analyzed the data of more than 1,500 brands that allowed him to generate the most popular industry leading reports governing franchise sales and operations.

"As I transition from my rewarding tenure over the course of nearly 12 years at FranConnect to becoming the navigator of my own destiny, I know it's the right time for me to impart the franchise wisdom I've acquired onto others," shared Gerson. "I've long wanted to devote time to advising and consulting the franchise community, and Gerson Advisory Services will allow me to do just that. Franchising has been such a large part of my life, so having this be my next step within franchising felt like the perfect progression."

Gerson Advisory Services will be an asset to private equity firms, board of directors, and franchisors alike. Gerson will conduct forensic audits of marketing effectiveness, conducting comprehensive reviews through mystery shops, franchise sales websites, marketing performance, KPI's, campaigns, workflows, and more to help improve a brand's overall sales results. Additional franchisor services will include improving the franchisee experience, engagement and adoption, Franchise Business Consultant (FBC) support, and franchisee profitability. Gerson will also provide an FDD comparative analysis of competitive franchise brands. This is guaranteed to improve the brand and its franchisees' ability to compete at the local level.

According to the IFA's 2024 Economic Outlook, the number of franchise units increased 2.2% from 2022 to 2023, surpassing growth predictions, and is projected to grow by another 1.9% in 2024. As more franchise establishments continue to join the economy, the need for the types of services Gerson will provide becomes more critical.

Gerson Advisory Services will primarily work with emerging and mid-market brands, as well as private equity. Gerson has assembled a top tier group of professional and well-vetted franchise experts to help meet the demand that is already occurring. Franchise brands across North America now have access to GAS services.

"While I have been in the industry for five decades, the journey isn't over yet," added Gerson. "I look forward to being a resource for franchisors by demonstrating that their best year can be realized in 2024 and beyond with the help of a unique outside perspective honed over five decades." 

For more information on Gerson Advisory Services or to make a free consultation, contact [email protected].

ABOUT GERSON ADVISORY SERVICES:

At Gerson Advisory Services, our focus is on delivering unparalleled expertise through forensic audits and recommended best practices in the crucial domains of franchise sales, marketing, and operations. Gerson's proficiency extends to guiding others in achieving optimal franchise engagement, adoption, and performance. With a commitment to excellence, Gerson Advisory Services is your partner in navigating the intricate world of franchising, ensuring success through strategic insights and proven methodologies.

A pioneering force in the realm of franchising, Gerson Advisory Services is led by founder and CEO, Keith Gerson. With an illustrious career spanning five decades, Gerson has cultivated a unique and widely recognized skill set, traversing the landscape of franchising as an executive with leading brands, a franchisee, and a supplier. He is a longstanding Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) and a member of the International Franchise Association's Franchise Supplier Advisory Board of Directors.

