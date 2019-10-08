Franchise YoungConference Debuts in Miami Nov. 4-5, 2019

MIAMI, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Franchise YoungConference – an exclusive, new event series designed to propel franchises through the digital age – will launch in Miami on Nov. 4. Born as a movement by and for young or young-minded franchise professionals, YoungConference will focus on topics such as how to use virtual reality, artificial intelligence's effect on the industry and new approaches to social media and influencer marketing.

"Participants at the conference will walk away better equipped to navigate today's digital market and be able to apply the innovations they learn to progress their consumer and franchise recruitment marketing, as well as operations," said Zack Fishman, co-founder of Franchise YoungConference and Director of Innovation at Fishman Public Relations. "We're creating an environment where younger franchise professionals have the platform to share innovative ideas and technologies among peers and learn how to implement them in their respective businesses."

The venue for the first YoungConference event – The Confidante Hotel – mirrors the same young and refreshing theme as the conference's topics and faces. Located between hot South Beach and Miami's hip art districts, The Confidante Hotel is a playful celebration of its retro-glam roots.

"The takeaways and experience at YoungConference will be unlike any other franchising event. It'll spark creatively we've never seen before," said Brad Fishman, CEO of Fishman Public Relations. "It's time for us seasoned professionals in franchising to not only welcome the younger generation's ideas and knowledge, but it's pivotal to the future success of our industry."

"People are asking how young attendees need to be. I say we're not checking IDs at the door, and all young-minded are welcome, anyone with fresh ideas," said Zack Fishman. "You're the right age if you want to be part of the next generation of franchise greats."

About Franchise YoungConference:

As its inaugural conference commences in Miami on Nov. 4, YoungConference is the first event series for today's young franchising generation. With more annual events planned across multiple cities in the pipeline, YoungConference is developing into the place where new leaders will seed innovative franchising growth ideas for decades to come. Rather than be left behind, franchise executive teams, owners and employees will fold into the ongoing events to stay relevant and advance business practices. As technology is exponentially growing, YoungConference provides the platform for "rising star" franchise leaders to spark creative thought, as this generation will move the needle for what's next and create what's on the horizon. To learn more about Franchise YoungConference, visit https://franchiseyoungconference.com/.

Media Contact: Matt Siegler, Fishman Public Relations, msiegler@fishmanpr.com or 847.945.1300

SOURCE Fishman Public Relations, Inc.

Related Links

www.fishmanpr.com

